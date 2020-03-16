Dermatome Device Market 2020 Global Size, Growth, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Sales Revenue, Key Players, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment by 2027

Dermatome device is a surgical instrument that is used to produce thin as well as uniform slices of skin from donor area. Dermatome devices are used in different procedure of surgery such as reconstructive surgery, plastic surgery, chronic burn care treatments and general surgery. In case of plastic surgery procedures, dermatome device is used for skin grafting. Skin grafting is generally done by three ways, that include grating using patient own skin, grafting using skin of other patient, and grafting by obtaining skin from the non-human source such as pig.

Knife dermatome device, drum dermatome device, air powered dermatome device are examples of various type of dermatome device. Drum dermatome device is operated manually and are in cylindrical in shape. Furthermore, as electric and air powdered dermatome gives rapid as well as consistent result, so it is mostly used by the healthcare professional as compared to the manually powered instruments. Knife dermatome does not give consistent result and requires high skill professional to handle this instrument.

Global Dermatome Devices Market Drivers

The global dermatome devices market is expected to experience significant growth over forecast period due to increasing number of cosmetic procedure globally, which requires adequate treatment such as skin grafting. For instance, according to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, in U.S, about 17.7 million cosmetic procedures (surgical and minimally invasive) were performed.

Furthermore, according to American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2017, 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedure were estimated to have been performed. The top five cosmetic procedure were breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, tummy truck, eyelid surgery. According to the same source, in 2017, about 300, 378 breast augmentation, 246, 354 liposuction, 218,924 nose reshaping, 129, 753 tummy truck surgical procedure were performed. From the same source, 15.7 million cosmetic invasive procedure were performed.

Increasing number of fatal injuries in construction industry is another factor boosting the global dermatome device market growth. For instance, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), in 2019, fatal injury to the workers in construction industry is almost four times than the all industries such as manufacturing industry, transportation and storage sector, based on the annual average rates for 2014/15 to 2018/19.

Global Dermatome Devices Market Restraints

However, lack of skilled professional for handing dermatome device yet remains one of the major restraints to the global dermatome device market growth.

Also, due to the short length of skin grafting knives it is difficult to obtain grafts of the desired thickness and hence decrease demand of knife dermatome device. These factor are expected to hamper the global dermatome devices market growth.

Global Dermatome Devices Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in global dermatome device market due to widespread presence of key players in this region. For instance, Zimmer Biomet., Aesculap, Inc. are two major players of global dermatome device market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second highest market share in global dermatome device market due to increasing number of burn cases in this region. For instance, according to WHO, in 2018, every year, more than 1000000 people are burnt. From the same source, every year, 173000 Bangladeshi children are burnt moderately or severely. Also, in Nepal, burns are second most common injury, that people are suffering. From the same source, most developing countries of Asia Pacific are having more risk of burn than the developed countries of North America. In addition, in Bangladesh and Ethiopia, 90% of burns occurs at home.

Global Dermatome Devices Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global dermatome devices market are Surtex Instruments Limited., Zimmer Biomet, Richard Wolf Gmbh, Aesculap, Inc., Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, Aygun Surgical Instruments Co. Inc., De Soutter Medical Ltd, Humeca BV, Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type, the global dermatome devices market is segmented into:

Knife Dermatome Device

Drum Dermatome Device

Powered Dermatome Device Pneumatic Dermatome Device Battery Powered Dermatome Device Electric Dermatome Device



On the basis of application, the global dermatome devices market is segmented into:

Plastic Surgery

Chronic Burn Care Treatments

General Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Others

On the basis of end user, the global dermatome devices market is segmented into:

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

On the basis of region, the global dermatome devices market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

