Dental X-Ray Market To Reach USD 4 Billion By 2027 | Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca OY

The global dental X-ray market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%. The Dental X-ray market is driven by various factors that include increasing cases of oral diseases across the globe and increasing awareness among people about maintaining their oral health to prevent periodontal diseases. In most cases, dentists evaluate dental health through the proper examination of teeth using dental X-rays. Oral diseases are non-communicable diseases that have a longtime effect and may cause pain, discomfort, and disfigurement.

Oral cancer is among major target diseases for the use of dental X-rays. With the rising prevalence of oral cancer around the world, the market for dental X-ray is anticipated to rise significantly, For instance, every year, over 200,000 new cases are reported worldwide; where approximately 53,000 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with oral cancer in the year 2019. Oral diseases often remain undiagnosed or ignored; however, increased public awareness programs, such as campaigns and advertisements regarding the disadvantages of tobacco chewing and smoking through different media support market growth.

Around 60-90% of teenagers are facing teeth-related problems, and 100% of adults suffer from tooth decay. Favorable and supportive government associative programs like the National Oral Health Programme and the Indian Dental Association will promote awareness among the population, which in turn, expedites the growth.

Emerging countries in the Asia Pacific, such as India and China are expected to be the target regions during 2020-2026, due to the high share of geriatric population in these geographies, and high prevalence of oral cancer in the Asia Pacific region. At present, oral diseases affect over 3.58 billion people worldwide, which includes tooth decay of permanent teeth and cancer. Dental caries or tooth decay is high in several nations, due to high intake of sugar in more than 60 countries, and rising inclination towards sedentary lifestyles among youth.

For instance, it is estimated that around 34.3 million adults in the U.S. currently smoke cigarettes, and more than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease. Along with that, increasing shift towards carbonated drinks over water is making the population more prone to dental disorders. These factors are speculated to propel the regional market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

North America region is registered with a CAGR of 7.9%. There is an increase in awareness among people about maintaining their oral health and obviating preventable periodontal diseases. The region has accounted for a market value of more than USD 574 million by 2019.

Among Digital and Analog X-ray, Digital X-ray is gaining more popularity, with a market share of 65.9% against the global setting, as it is environmentally-friendly and has eliminated the use of waste and harmful chemicals needed to process conventional films. It is estimated that the digital dental X-ray market will grow and reach over USD 2.45 million by 2027.

Non-profit organizations and governmental authorities are actively participating in the hygiene and health education to the resource-poor countries worldwide. For example, Path Canada is a non-profit organization that is spreading awareness and education of the Vietnamese authorities and public in general about the hazardous effects of tobacco use.

Oral cancer is one of the top three prominent cancers across the globe. It primarily causes pain, discomfort, and disfigurement. According to an estimation, globally more than 200,000 new cases of oral cancer are reported annually.

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Planmeca OY, Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd., LED Dental, Vatech Co.Ltd, Midmark Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., and Cefla S.C.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the dental X-ray market on the basis of Product Type, Technology, Applications, End-use, and Region:

By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Digital x-ray

Analog x-ray

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Extraoral

Intraoral

Hybrid

By Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic

By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



