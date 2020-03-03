Dental Handpiece Market To Reach USD 2.14 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% | Reports and Data

Top Companies Profiled in this report are:

Kavo Dental, Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd, Acteon Group, Dentsply Sirona, Inovadent, Dentflex, Medidenta International Inc., NSK ltd., Morita, and Bien-Air, among others.

The global Dental Handpiece Market is forecast to reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A dental handpiece is a tool used to drill into particular areas of the tooth with low and high speed. Dental handpiece are generally used for dental procedures such as cleaning of teeth, removal of tooth structures, polishing, and shaping of teeth.

The market for dental handpiece is anticipated to grow owing to the rapid increase in the number of dental experts in both developing and developed nations, and rising investments in dental care services. An increase in geriatric population and change in eating and drinking habits are also some of the factors that will propel market demand. Dental healthcare is witnessing a rapid increase in adoption of branded and technologically improved products in the coming years.

Dental services are among the fastest-growing market in the healthcare industry. These services include diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases of the oral cavity. It includes dental implants, root canal – endodontic, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, laser dentistry, dentures, and smile makeover, among other services. Increase in the demand for dental services will propel the demand for dental handpieces.

North America is expected to dominate the dental handpiece market owing to technological advancements, rapid adoption of new techniques, and better healthcare infrastructure supported by government policies.

In August 2017, KaVo dental launched ELECTROMATIC, a motor system that pairs perfectly with an air-driven handpiece to make the transition to electric easier for dentists.

Further key findings from the report suggest

High-speed handpiece are versatile instruments used by clinicians of all specialties of dentistry. It is crucial for clinicians to understand the types of high-speed handpieces available and the mechanism of working. The centers for disease control and prevention have issued guidelines time and again for disinfection and sterilization of high-speed handpieces.

An air-driven handpiece uses a turbine to rotate the rotary cutting instrument. These handpieces can function at up to 400,000 RPM but generally operate between 180,000 to 330,000 RPM. High speeds lead to reduced procedure and faster cutting time. Changes in design to increase torque-speed resulted in increased turbine and head size.

Dental clinics held the largest market share due to the rising mergers and collaborations between insurance companies and dental clinics. With the help of dental support organizations, dental clinics are anticipated to witness a transformation in their delivery model and dominate the market in the coming years.

Europe consists of major key players of the dental handpiece market with big investment plans, end-users, and common people who can easily afford the cost of technologically advanced products that offers safety, and quality output.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Dental Handpiece Market on the basis of product, speed, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Air-driven Handpieces

Electric Handpieces

Hybrid air-electric Handpieces

Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Low-Speed Handpiece

High-Speed Handpiece

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



