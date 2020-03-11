Dental Chair Market Size | Industry Analysis, Growth, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2019–2025

Dental Chair Market was valued at USD 497.58 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 677.14 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of oral diseases is the key driver for the growth of global dental chair market.

Increasing awareness about optimal oral health & hygiene is one more major factor powering market growth. Different organizations are more and more aiming on increasing awareness about oral hygiene.

A dental chair is a specially designed medical device planned to support a patient’s whole body like a recliner but articulated, so that the dentist can recline patients to virtually any position. It a very important piece of equipment to ensure proper dental care. Also, the dental chairs serve as an essential operational tool for the dentists. Dental chair contains an electrically operated, retractable patient seating chair to which compressed air, micrometer, spittoon bowl, water line an overhead light is attached. Now, Manufacturers are focusing on patient comfort as the primary factor during the design of dental chairs, complimenting the growth of the market during the forecast period. There are basically three different types of dental chairs are available such as ceiling mounted design, mobile independent design and dental chair mounted design.

Global dental chair market report is segmented on type, application design, end-user and regional & country level. Based upon type, global dental chair market is classified into non-powered dental chairs and powered dental chairs. Based upon application, global dental chair market is classified into examination, surgery, orthodontic and portable. Based upon design, global dental chair market is classified into ceiling-mounted design, mobile-independent design, dental chair-mounted design and others. Based upon end -user, global dental chair market is classified into hospitals, dental clinics and research & academic institutes.

Dental chairs, also dubbed as dental treatment units, are not only a requirement for guaranteeing good dental care but also have a major role in solidifying the communication between patients and dentists/practitioners. Moreover, it acts as a vital operational equipment for the dentists; however, for patients, the chair symbolizes comfort during dental treatment.

By type, the dental chair market is segmented into mobile-independent design, ceiling-mounted design, and dental chair-mounted design. Ceiling-mounted design section created the max income in 2016, and is predicted to maintain this dominance all over the coming period. Moreover, the dental chair-mounted design section is expected to clock the max development rate, due to maximum mobility and easy maintenance provided by these chairs. The components such as dental cuspidors, operator light, and dental handpieces are all connected to the chair itself making it a perfect option for small scale dental set-ups.

By application, the dental chair market is divided into orthodontic applications, surgery, examination, and others (endodontic applications and cosmetic dentistry). The examination section was the highest income contributor in 2016, and is predicted to carry on this trend all over the coming period. Increase in awareness amongst individuals towards oral hygiene has led to large-scale acceptance of dental chairs for examination. In addition to this, the others section is predicted to clock the max development rate, due to the ever rising requirement for cosmetic dentistry.

Key Players in the Dental Chair Market Report

Some major key players for global dental chair market are Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Biolase Technology Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Sybron Dental Specialities Inc., Sirona Dental Systems, A-Dec Inc., Midmark Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Dental, Young Innovations Inc. and among others.

Global Dental Chair Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to remain the leading region due to well-known advancements in research and development field along with higher technological developments in dental care equipment. North America is the largest consumption place for clinical and research center followed by Europe. South and Southeast Asia are among the regions with the highest rates of new cases of diseases, but Eastern Europe, France and parts of Africa and Latin America also suffer from a high disease burden. As per WHO survey, dental disease treatment accounts for between 5% and 10% of total health care costs in industrialized countries and more than 40% of older people in Canada, Finland, Malaysia Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Bulgaria and the UK, suffer from total tooth loss.

Asia Pacific region is the second largest share in the market due to increase in major factors such as large number of populations with untreated dental disorders and increasing geriatric population. Thus these factors will propel the dental chair market growth. Due to influence of oral cancer which would provide growth opportunities to the dental chair market in that region. By FDI World Dental Federation, the main causes of oral cancer are tobacco and alcohol use, accounting for about 90 percent of oral cancers. According to world health organization, in some Asian-Pacific countries, the incidence of oral cancer is within the top three of all cancers and an estimated 5 billion people suffer from tooth decay. Emergence of low-cost manufacturers in China has enabled a greater number of people to purchase dental chairs. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will positively influence the regional industry growth.

Dental Chair Key Market Segments:

By Type

Ceiling-mounted Design

Mobile-independent Design

Dental Chair-mounted Design

By Product

Non-powered Dental Chairs

Powered Dental Chairs

By Component

Chair

Dental Cuspidor

Dental Chair Handpiece

Others

By Application

Examination

Surgery

Orthodontic Applications

Others

