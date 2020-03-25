Dental Autoclaves Market To Reach USD 3.39 Billion By 2027 | Tuttnauer, Cook Medical Inc., W&H Dentelwerk International, Thermo Fisher Scientific

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global dental autoclaves market was valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.39 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Dental autoclaves are high-grade stainless steel equipment, which provides enclosed bioseal area for heat sensitive dental instrument’s sanitization and decontamination in dental autoclaves market. Steam sterilization is a simple and effective tool for the sterilization of devices that are heat sensitive, and thus, dental autoclaves are usually utilized in dental and private clinics. The rising prevalence of dental disorders such as malocclusion, cavities, pulpits & impacted teeth, loosened & knocked out teeth, fracture, and increasing level of patient awareness associated with sterilization are prime factors boosting the growth of dental autoclaves market across the globe. Also, dental caries is stated to be one of the chief oral health problems across the globe. According to a WHO (World Health Organization) survey, approximately 60-90% of school-going children and a major part of the adult population have dental cavity associated problems worldwide.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and post-procedure infections that entail huge healthcare expenditure have generated the need for advanced sterilization techniques and thereby promote sterilization procedure as an effective cost curbing tool in the dental autoclaves market. Supportive government regulations and increasing demand for sophisticated dental services are other key factors supporting the global dental autoclaves market growth. However, the huge costs associated with these products and lack of awareness of hygiene across developing regions would limit market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, North America registered the highest usage rates in 2017. The influence of highly advanced healthcare infrastructure, huge levels of patient awareness, and comparatively higher levels of healthcare spending in the region are some significant impact drivers of this market. The Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2012 by the U.S. government has enhanced the reimbursement scenarios for dental health services, thus fostering the growth of the market for dental equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to attain the highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption and development of advanced and inexpensive products by huge investments in research & development by the leading players in the region are anticipated to propel the growth of the dental autoclave industry.

Additionally, advancements in cosmetic dental procedures and continuous new product launches are also projected to increase the demand for the dental autoclave sector. For instance, W&H Dentalwerk Burmoos gmbh launched Lisa 500 sterilizers in 2014 that clubbed with fast cycles that provide sterilization of unpacked instruments in minimal time, ensuring the growth of the Dental autoclaves market in the forecasts period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The dental autoclaves market is growing at a CAGR of 4% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 6.5 % and 6.1% CAGR, respectively. Increasing incidences of dental disorders across the globe is the key factor in accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

The automatic product type segment is dominating the industry; it holds 24 % of the global market and thus generates the highest revenue.

The semi-automatic segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2020-2027, with a growth rate of 7.8%.

Clinics and hospital segment has the highest market share of 31% due to increasing incidence of disorders such as cavities, malocclusion, fractured, loosened & knocked out teeth.

Academics & Institutes and Research and Laboratories are also growing at a rapid pace by covering 27.5% and 26.5% of the market share in the dental autoclaves market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30% of the global dental autoclaves market. Developing nations, such as China and India, are likely to witness high growth.

The dental autoclaves market is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to their ability to provide quick and flawless results.

Key participants include Tuttnauer, Cook Medical Inc., W&H Dentelwerk International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Priorclave Ltd., Straumann AG, Dentsply International, Inc., 3M ESPE, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Antonio Matachana S.A., Systec Gmbh, And FONA Dental, and S.R.O.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Dental Autoclaves Market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Pre and post vacuum

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Clinics And Hospitals

Academics And Institutes

Research Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



