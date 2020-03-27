Cystic Fibrosis Drug Market To Reach USD 19.03 Billion By 2027

The global cystic fibrosis drug market is expected to reach USD 19.03 billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of around 16.8% over the years. Cystic fibrosis, also known as mucoviscidosis, is a genetic disorder, which generally affects the lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine. Cystic fibrosis is an autosomal recessive disorder meaning that two copies of abnormal genes must be present for the disorder to develop. This disease causes difficulty in breathing, and thick viscous secretions, which can lead to a life-threatening impact on the lungs, the pancreas, liver, and intestine, and also blocks the pancreatic enzymatic actions on the body. Cystic fibrosis is caused by mutation of the gene, which is required for protein cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), a protein required for regulating sweat, mucus, and body secretions.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, in the United States, it is estimated that more than 30,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis in the U.S., and more than 70,000 people worldwide. Currently, there exists no permanent cure for this disease, but several treatment methods using various cystic fibrosis drugs and therapeutics have resulted in a positive outcome. At a time, newborns with C.F. usually died in their infancy years, but now with the improved treatments, the typical lifespan of people suffering from this disease has increased to 40 years. It is because of this reason the cystic fibrosis drug market is witnessing a continuous growth.

The rising prevalence of cystic fibrosis patients, the increasing demand for alternative treatments, and the continuous research for the development of better drugs are the primary factors for the growth of the cystic fibrosis drug market. As of now, there are about 1900 identified CFTR mutations responsible for cystic fibrosis diseases, and treatments exist for only about half of the mutations. The development of drugs for the treatment of the rest of the mutations will offer opportunities for the growth of the cystic fibrosis drug market in the come. On the other hand, the high cost of cystic fibrosis drugs is the major restraining factor on the market. It is stated that drug Orkambi, manufactured by Vertex, costs about USD 1,26,277 per patient per year.

North America dominates the global cystic fibrosis drug market, owing to the increasing expenditure and investments made in the healthcare sector along with initiatives undertaken by non-profit organizations and the presence of key players such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

There exists two FDA approved CFTR modulator drugs Kalydeco & Orkambi by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which secure the top positions with 46% of the global cystic fibrosis drug market.

Gene therapy has shown signs of being a potential cure for cystic fibrosis. As of 2016, clinical trials have seen limited success; however, the use of gene therapy as a routine therapy is not suggested as it may lead to complications.

Key participants include Vertex Pharmaceuticals, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Allergan, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Actavis, Arcturus Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genzyme, Insmed, Pharmaxis, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Venus Remedies, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global cystic fibrosis market on the basis of drug type, application, drug administration, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements

Multivitamins

Mucolytics

Antibiotics

Bronchodilators

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

CFTR Potentiators

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Drug Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Injection

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

