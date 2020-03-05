Crohn’s Disease Market by Universal Diagnostic Test, Major Type, Industry Size, Top Regional Analysis and Future Forecast up to 2026

Summary:

Introduction

CROHN’S DISEASE MARKET

Crohn’s disease (CD) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease characterized by inflammation of the digestive or gastrointestinal tract.

CD most commonly occurs at the end of the small intestine.

CROHN’S DISEASE MARKET GROWTH:

Global Crohn’s disease (CD) market is estimated to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2026.

The market is driven by increasing cases of Crohn’s disease attributed to rapid industrialization as well as unhealthy lifestyle including fast food consumption and smoking habits.

Also, growing awareness about the health condition and increasing demand for biologics to cure bowel disorders will further drive the market.

However, lack of early diagnosis, the high cost of treatment and patent expiry of blockbuster anti-TNF based drugs may restrain market growth.

PRODUCT-BASED ANALYSIS:

Global Crohn’s disease market report segments the market by type, drug class and by region.

Based on the part of the GI tract affected, the market is segmented into Ileocolitis, Ileitis, Gastroduodenal Crohn’s disease, Jejunoileitis, and Crohn’s colitis.

Ileocolitis is the most common type of Crohn’s disease and affects the small intestine, also known as ileum and colon.

Based on the drug type, the market is categorized into anti-diarrheal, anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressors, antibiotics, biologics and pain relievers.

Anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

North America is the largest market for Crohn’s disease powered by the growth in the US and Canada.

Several studies have shown that Crohn’s disease is becoming more common in children and adults in the US. Approximately 780,000 people in the US have Crohn’s disease.

MARKET FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

By Type

Ileocolitis

Ileitis

Gastroduodenal Crohn’s disease

Jejunoileitis

Crohn’s colitis

By Drug Class

Anti-diarrheal

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Immunosuppressors

Antibiotics

Biologics

Pain relievers

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Rest of the World

Major Key Points of Global Crohn’s Disease Market

