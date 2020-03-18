CRISPR and Cas Genes Market to Expand at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2026; Rise in Incidence of Genetic Disorders to Propel Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “CRISPR and Cas Genes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global CRISPR and Cas genes market was valued at US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 20.1% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in applications of CRISPR and Cas gene editing technology in bacteria and usage of gene editing technology for prevention of various diseases are the major factors anticipated to drive the market from 2018 to 2026. Rise in need of alternative medicine for chronic diseases and increase in investments by key players in Asia Pacific are projected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Increase in Usage of DNA-free Cas

DNA-free Cas9 is most commonly used with synthetic crRNA tracrRNA and chosen by researchers who strive to avoid unwanted vector DNA integration into their genomic DNA. CRISPR-Cas9 utilizing mRNA or protein is ideal for applications such as knocking of a fluorescent reporter using HDR or knockout cell line generation. Advantages such as gene editing with DNA-free CRISPR-Cas9 components to reduce potential off-targets and potential usage of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to find correlations with human diseases in model systems drive the segment.

Request Sample of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26417

Rise in Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Increase in Applications of CRISPR and Cas Genes to Propel Market

Genetic diseases are generally termed as rare diseases. According to NCBI, prevalence of these rare diseases is approximately 5 in 10,000. There are 6,000 to 8,000 rare diseases, with 250 to 280 new diseases diagnosed every year. Hence, 6% to 8% of the global population is projected to be affected by rare diseases i.e., genetic diseases in the near future. Researchers are developing treatments for these diseases with applications of new technologies such as CRISPR.

The applications of CRISPR technology are expanding in other industrial sectors. This is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Usage of CRISPR/Cas9 technology in plant research has enabled the investigation of plant biology in detail which has helped to create innovative applications in crop breeding. Site-directed mutagenesis and site-specific integration of a gene, which is also called knock-in, are important in precision crop breeding. Cas9/gRNA-mediated site-directed mutagenesis and knock-in is widely used in rice and Arabidopsis protoplasts. CRISPR/Cas9 provides a simple method to generate a DSB at a target site to trigger HDR repair.

Request For Custom Research – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=26417

Ethical Issues Concerning Gene Editing Technology to Restrain Market

Any changes in the human genome are made in the germline, and hence are expected to be passed on to the future generations. The safety and efficacy concerns with genome editing have gained momentum with the discovery of CRISPR, as it has the potential to make accurate use of genome editing technologies. Major ethical issues concerning the human genome editing technology are disturbance of the ecological equilibrium, patent regulations concerning CRISPR/Cas9 gene technology, non-therapeutic interventions using human genome, and formation of chimera which has the risk of violation of the order of nature and giving rise to moral confusion for treating organisms.

Asia Pacific Market to Witness Exponential Growth

In terms of revenue, the CRISPR and Cas genes market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the need of development of genetic engineered treatment options. According to the report, Call for Action: Expanding Cancer Care for Women in India, 2017, an estimated 0.7 million women in India are suffering from cancer. China dominated the CRISPR and Cas genes market in Asia Pacific. In 2016, scientists based in China launched the first known human trials of CRISPR, the genomic tech that involves slicing and dicing the body’s very source code to fight cancer. Japan was the second largest market for CRISPR and Cas genes in Asia Pacific.

Pre Book CRISPR and Cas Genes Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=26417<ype=S

Addgene, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. to Lead Market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global CRISPR and Cas market such as Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com