Cough Suppressant Drugs Market: High Prevalence of Cough is Projected to Increase Demand

Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Introduction

Cough is a reflex action that clears the throat of mucus or any sort of foreign irritants. Coughing is the most common symptom of a number of medical conditions. According to a study published in the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India, cough is the sixth most common reason for hospital outpatient department visit. Factors that increase the risk of dry cough include exposure to pollutants/environmental irritants, residence close to heavy traffic leading to respiratory problems, cigarette smoking, asthma, chronic obstructive airway disease, use of angiotensin converting enzyme, acute & chronic infections, airway diseases, parenchymal disease, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cough-suppressant-drugs-market.html

Based on type, cough can be divided into acute cough and chronic cough. Cough suppressants are also known as antitussives. Cough suppressants inhibit cough coordinating region in the brain stem. High prevalence of cough is projected to increase demand for cough suppressant drugs during the forecast period, which in turn is anticipated to drive the global cough suppressant drugs market.

Cough Suppressant Drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

The global cough suppressant drugs market is highly fragmented with several domestic players holding key market share in respective region. The low cost of manufacturing, easy availability of these products, large volume business for cough suppressant drugs and easy entry for new players into cough suppressant drugs market. All these factors have attracted large number of domestic manufacturers into this field. Major players operating in the global cough suppressant drugs market focus on business expansion and are engaged in mergers and collaborations.

Request a Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=68183

Perrigo Company plc

Perrigo Company plc is an Ireland-based company that generates 70% of its revenue from the U.S. and has significant presence in the global cough suppressant drugs market. The Company is a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions.

Pfizer, Inc

Pfizer, Inc. is another multinational company with strong presence in the cough suppressant drugs market in North America. Pfizer Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets prescription medicines in 11 therapeutic segments, including cardiovascular, oncology, neuroscience, pain, and infectious diseases. It operates through two business units: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline is a global pharmaceutical company actively involved in research, development and manufacturing innovative pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. In 2018, GlaxoSmithKline invested around 4.60 Mn USD for research and development of pipeline products.

Request For Cutsom Research – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=68183

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a key producer of generic medicines and a recognized leader in innovative and specialty pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company delivers high-quality and patient-centric health care solutions across the globe. It has a wide generic product portfolio with more than 35,000 products in almost every therapeutic area.The company primarily operates through two business segments : Generic medicines and specialty medicines.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. markets its gout therapeutic drug under its generic medicines business segment

Other players operating in the global cough suppressant drugs market include Tris Pharma, Inc., Aytu BioScience, Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, and Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Cough Suppressant Drugs Market – Dynamics

Anticipated launch and commercialization will drive the cough suppressant drugs market.

A large number of drug candidates are in different stages of clinical trial approval in the U.S. and Europe. The anticipated launch and commercialization of these products is expected to propel the global cough suppressant drugs market during the forecast period.

The cough suppressant drugs market to grow with high prevalence of cough.

According to the Journal of the Association of Physicians of India data, around 54% of population of India suffered from Cough. The global cough suppressant drugs market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Increase in the geriatric population, changes in lifestyle, and rise in health care awareness are the major factors driving the global market.

Pre Book Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Research – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=68183<ype=S

Favorable health care policies lead to an increase in affordability of various health care treatments. This, in turn, increases the life expectancy of the population. The population aged above 65 years usually suffers from various health disorders. Hence, increase in the geriatric population augments the global cough suppressant drugs market. However, stringent government regulations for sale of over-the-counter cough suppressant drugs are likely to restrain the global cough suppressant drugs market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com