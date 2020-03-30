Cosmetic Implants Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 11.2 billion at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2022

Cosmetic Implant Market Overview:

The global report on the Cosmetic Implants Market size would reach a total valuation of around USD 11.2 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed in their report that several factors would play crucial roles in favor of the market. For instance, growing inclusion of latest technologies, minimally-invasive surgeries, and others are helping the market to reach out to a wider consumer base.

Factors like the impact of the social media, increasing use of vlogs and others are expected to help the market gain a bigger consumer base. The entertainment industry is also going to provide substantial tailwinds to make sure the market moves ahead. Growing disposable income, rising number of clinics, and others would assist the market in planning their developments.

However, high cost of the procedure may hinder the cosmetic implant market growth.

Cosmetic Implants Market Segmentation:

The global market for cosmetic implant market has been segmented by MRFR into type, material, and end user. Insights from these segments can be explored well to promote the growth of the market in the coming years.

By type, the report of the cosmetic implant market includes breast implant, dental implant, buttock implant, facial implant, and others. The dental implant segment is getting substantial backup from 3D printing technology.

By material, the global cosmetic implant market can be segmented into ceramics, metals, polymers, and biologicals. The polymer segment would record substantial growth in the coming years.

By end user, the global cosmetic implant market can be segmented into academics, dental clinics, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment would profit substantially for its infrastructural superiority.

Cosmetic Implants Market Regional Analysis:

North America is getting proper backup from their infrastructural advantages, high disposable income, better investment capacity, substantial growth in pharmaceutical sector to support the post-operative situation, and others. The region is known for its expertise in the field of healthcare sector, especially this is true for countries like the US and Canada where the healthcare budget is substantially high.

In Europe, the cosmetic implant market has expansion scope in countries like France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and others where the impact of social media, fashion industry, and entertainment industry is relatively higher than other provinces. In the Asia Pacific region, India, China, South Korea, Japan, and others would dominate the global market. This is primarily due to the hike in the disposable income and other factors like better exposure to the entertainment industry and social media.

Cosmetic Implant Market Competitive Landscape:

The global cosmetic implants market would benefit from the strategic deployments of companies like ALLERGAN, INC., AART.Inc, DENTSPLY Implant, CEREPLAS, 3M, LABORATOIRES ARION, Institut Straumann AG, Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Spectrum Designs Medical, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Dyna Dental, Cortex Dental Implant Industries Ltd., and many others. MRFR included these companies in their report and their latest moves regarding merger, acquisition, investment hike in research and development, and other measures. These moves are expected shed light on the market movement.

Cosmetic Implants Market Industry News:

scientists in Italy revealed that breast implant complications can be avoided by better use of omega -3 supplements. This complication is often known as capsular contracture, which makes the scarred tissues hard. Such an issue can always cause discomfort and lead to more surgeries.

