Cosmetic Dentistry Market To Reach USD 35.08 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market was valued at USD 20.14 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.08 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Cosmetic dentistry is used to refer to any dental work that adjusts the appearance of teeth, gums, and/or bite. It primarily focuses on improvement in dental aesthetics in color, position, shape, size, alignment, and overall smile appearance. Key recent developments are: In April 2019, 3M introduced a new universal composite, 3M Filtek that offers a modernized technique to both anterior and posterior restorations, which results in a strong and aesthetic outcome for the patient.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to Understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1633

Some procedures, like teeth whitening, change in dental appearance, and intervention of malocclusion, are the most frequent treatments that patients undergo in cosmetic dentistry. The geriatric population has fuelled the growth of this industry with old-age-related tooth ailments. Dental tourism has been one of the key factors propelling the growth of cosmetic dentistry. The growing adoption of aesthetic dental procedures has resulted in the development of advanced technologies. Major restraints that are curtailing the growth of the cosmetic dentistry market are the high cost of dental imaging and lack of reimbursement options.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Hungary has emerged as the top destination in Europe for dental tourism, with approximately 7,000 visitors every year. The low price of these procedures is the key factor attributed to this growth. For instance, root canal treatment in the U.S. starts from USD 550, while in Hungary, it is only around USD 69. Zirconium crowns cost over USD 1,250 in the U.S. while it costs only USD 440 in Hungary.

In March 2017, Straumann (Switzerland) launched a range of Variobase Abutments such as Crown under its dental Prosthesis product portfolio, which is quick, cost-effective, and efficient for the GP or dental laboratory.

Cosmetic Dentistry Market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7.9% in the Asia Pacific owing to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing per capita incomes, a growing middle-class population, and rising dental tourism in emerging countries of this region like China and India

Dental Crowns is growing at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted period owing to the rising preference for single-tooth implants and dental bridges

North America is the second-largest region with a CAGR of 6.9% due to technological advances and an increasing need for procedures for aesthetic purposes. It is largely attributed to the accessibility of urban healthcare infrastructure.

Based on End-use, the Hospital segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 7.7% because they are providing multi-specialty technologies and even the presence of surgeons with diagnostic aids, which can drive the demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Europe is expected to account for 35.5% of the global Cosmetic Dentistry Market million owing to government funding and support from the healthcare sector, coupled with the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases.

Some key market players include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International, Institut Straumann AG, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1633

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Dental Systems And Equipment Instrument Delivery Systems Dental Chairs Dental Hand Pieces Light Curing Equipment Dental Scaling Units Dental CAD/CAM Systems Dental Lasers Dental Radiology Equipment Extra-Oral Radiology Equipment Intra-Oral Radiology Equipment Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Scanners Dental Implants Titanium Implants Zinchronium Implants Dental Bridges Traditional Bridges Cantilever Bridges Maryland Bridges Dental Crowns Dental Veneers Orthodontic Appliances Fixed Braces Removable Braces Bonding Agents Inlays And Onlays



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Redress

Beauty

Other

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-dentistry-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com