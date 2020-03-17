Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026

The report on the global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market includes a brief overview of the industry along with the definition and market scope of the products being sold. The major industry trends that are prevalent in the market are discussed in detail. The market is comprehensively analyzed according to different parameters and the results are presented in the report. Based on the different parameters that measure the global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market growth, the report provides a market forecast from the year 2020 to 2026. Strategic developments that have taken place in recent times have also been covered.
According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 96200 million by 2025, from $ 75850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Catalent
AbbVie
DPx
Piramal Healthcare
Aenova
Lonza
Boehringer Ingelheim
Jubilant
Fareva Holding
Famar
NextPharma
Aesica
Dishman
Nipro Corp
DPT Laboratories
Sopharma
Recipharm
Vetter
This study considers the Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
API
FDF
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Specialty/Midsize
Generics
Big Pharma
Other
Regional description
The global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing market has been analyzed and proper study of the market has been done on the basis of various regions. Apart from this, the expanding utilization of the product or service is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. The regions covered in the report include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America, South, and Central America, Latin America and Africa. All these regions have been studied in-depth and the prevalent trends and various opportunities are also mentioned in the market report.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
