Computed Tomography Imaging Market To Reach USD 9.13 Billion By 2027 | Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Koning Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corp

The global computed tomography imaging market is expected to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2435

Increasing awareness to diagnose disease at an early stage is likely to boost the market demand. Detection of diseases such as cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection diseases, including cardiovascular and musculoskeletal, among others. Identifying likely warning symptoms of diseases and taking rapid measures is necessary for early diagnosis. Greater awareness of probable symptoms of diseases amongst physicians, nurses, and other healthcare providers, in addition to the general public, would positively impact the recovery rate and hence would be instrumental in increasing the market demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By technology, high-end slice technology contributed to the largest market share in 2018. High-end slice technology such as 256 or 320 slice systems provide superior image quality and results in better diagnoses.

By application, oncology dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period. Cancer is the second foremost cause of death worldwide and accounts for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of cancer.

By end-user, ambulatory imaging centers are expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the period 2019-2027.

North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 5.3% in the period 2019-2027. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.

Key participants include Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Koning Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Corporation Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi Healthcare Systems, Neurologica Corporation, Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co., and Koninklijke Philips NV, among others.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2435

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global computed tomography imaging market on the basis of technology, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Low-End Slice Technology

Mid-End Slice Technology

High-End Slice Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Musculoskeletal

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Contract Research Organizations

Ambulatory Imaging Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America S

Europe K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/computed-tomography-imaging-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com