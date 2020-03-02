Colposcopes Market To Reach USD 326.1 Million By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.4% | Reports and Data

The global colposcopes market is expected to reach USD 326.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Colposcopes are generally used to scrutinize brightened, magnified view of vagina, cervix, and vulva for any sign of disease.

Growing use of colposcopes in gynecology diagnosis is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Cervical cancer is one most common causes of cancer in women, with over 500,000 new cases taking place per year across the globe. Cervical cancer is generally diagnosed between the age range of 35 years and 44 years. Approximately 15.0% of women aged above 65 years are diagnosed with cervical cancer.

In 2019, over 13,000 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Occurrence rates for the disease fell by over 50% between 1975 and 2015 owing partially to an increase in screening, which can detect cervical changes before becoming cancerous. Survival rates in cases of cervical cancer depend on several factors, such as the diagnosis stage of cervical cancer. When diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is around 92.0% for women having invasive cervical cancer is 92%.

The risk of occurrence of gynecologic tumors is highest in elderly women in comparison with women below 60 years. Those above the age of 65 years have a greater risk of developing cervical cancer (around 10.0% high risk). Moreover, there is an increased risk of death in elderly women. Thus, the growth in the number of geriatric population of women will play a major role in fueling the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, digital colposcopes are estimated to witness a faster growth rate of 7.5% in the forecast period. Digital image processing methods allow contrast improvement of properties, including abnormal vasculature and white epithelium, and in this way are assisting colposcopists to recognize and grade a lesion.

By portability, stationary colposcopes dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of stationary colposcopes is owing to their availability at lower prices, thus creating an increased demand for this type in organizations with budget constraints.

By applications, pelvic application accounted for a larger market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in the forecast period.

By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018. The factors including well-resourced diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2018 and is expected to observe a growth rate of 6.0% in the forecast period.

Key participants include Olympus, Philips Healthcare, Atmos, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss, McKesson, Danaher, DYSIS Medical, Seiler Instrument Inc., and Alliton, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global colposcopes market on the basis of product type, portability, applications, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Optical Colposcopes

Digital Colposcopes

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Stationary

Handheld

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oral

Pelvic

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

