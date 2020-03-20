Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Demand, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019–2025

Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025– Increasing consumption of antibiotics is anticipated to drive growth of Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market is valued at USD 865.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1252.8 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.43% over the forecast period.

Global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the high prevalence of clostridium difficile infection. It is a leading cause of antibiotic-associated diarrhea worldwide. For example; each year in the United States, about a half million people get sick from C. difficile, and in recent years, C. difficile infections have become more frequent, severe and difficult to treat. Recurrent C. difficile infections also are on the rise. Clostridium difficile also known as C. difficile is a bacterium that can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon. Illness from C. difficile most commonly affects older adults in hospitals or in long-term care facilities and typically occurs after use of antibiotic medications. Its treatment depends on the severity of infection, local epidemiology and type of C. difficile strains present. Except for perioperative prophylaxis, it is recommended that the use of cephalosporin and clindamycin be restricted for infection prevention. The development of novel antibiotics and alternative treatment strategies for clostridium difficile infection is gaining a great deal of attention in recent years.

Global clostridium difficile infection treatment market report is segmented on the basis of drug type, administration, and distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon drug type, global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is classified into Vancomycin, Fidaxomicin and Metronidazole. Based upon administration, global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is divided into oral and injectable. Based on distribution channel, the clostridium difficile infection treatment market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others.

The regions covered in this Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market Report–

Some major key players for Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market are Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., Sanofi S.A., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mylan, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca Plc. and others.

News–

FDA Accepts Two Applications for Merck’s DIFICID® (fidaxomicin) to Treat Children Aged Six Months Up to 18 years with Clostridium difficile Infections.

October 2nd, 2019; Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a New Drug Application (NDA) for DIFICID (fidaxomicin) for oral suspension, and a supplemental NDA (sNDA) for a new indication for use of DIFICID tablets and oral suspension for the treatment of Clostridium (also known as Clostridioides) difficile infections (CDI) in children aged six months or older. Both applications have received a priority review classification by the FDA. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action date for both applications, is set for Jan. 24, 2020. The investigational pediatric indication for DIFICID was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in 2010. The sNDA is based primarily on results of the Phase 3 SUNSHINE study, which were presented as part of the Late Breaker Oral Abstracts on Emerging Infections at IDWeek 2018 in San Francisco, California.

Increasing Consumption of Antibiotics Drives the Growth of Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market.

The major factor driving the growth of global Clostridium Difficile infection treatment market is increasing consumption of antibiotics which leads to increase the incidences of occurrence of clostridium difficile infection. For example; As per a research paper published by “The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS)”, the official journal of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS), on March 26th, 2018; Between 2000 and 2015, antibiotic consumption, expressed in defined daily doses (DDD), increased 65%, and the antibiotic consumption rate increased 39% (11.3–15.7 DDDs per 1,000 inhabitants per day). The increase was driven by low and middle income countries, where rising consumption was correlated with gross domestic product per capita (GDPPC) growth (P = 0.004).

In addition, increasing research and development activities to produce more innovative and effective treatments for Clostridium Difficile infection are also fostering the market growth. For example; January 10th, 2018; MSD launched Zinplava in the UK, offering patients a novel therapeutic option for the prevention of Clostridium difficile recurrence. Zinplava (bezlotoxumab) is not an antibacterial and is not indicated to actually treat the infection, but is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize C. difficile toxin B, which can damage the gut wall and cause inflammation, leading to diarrhoea. It is the first and only EC licensed non-antibiotic option indicated to prevent recurrence of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI) in high-risk adults. Zinplava is administered as a single, one-off, one-hour intravenous infusion alongside standard-of-care antibiotic therapy for the treatment of CDI.

Furthermore, incresaing prevalence of Clostridium Difficile infection in the emerging economies is also supplementing the market growth. However, low awareness about clostridium difficile infection may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing advancements to develop more effective treatments can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market.

The global clostridium difficile infection treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global Clostridium Difficile infection treatment market within the forecast period attributed to the increased cases of Clostridium Difficile infection, presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing government initiative to reduce C. diff infections in this region. For example; C. diff is a major health threat. In 2017, there were an estimated 223,900 cases in hospitalized patients and 12,800 deaths in the United States. Thus, CDC is working with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and other federal partners to reduce C. diff infections by 30% by 2020. In addition, high investment in research and development to develop more innovative treatments for Clostridium Difficile infection is also supplementing the market growth. For example; On October 2nd, 2019; Merck announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review a New Drug Application (NDA) for DIFICID (fidaxomicin) for oral suspension, and a supplemental NDA (sNDA) for a new indication for use of DIFICID tablets and oral suspension for the treatment of Clostridium (also known as Clostridioides) difficile infections (CDI) in children aged six months or older. Both applications have received a priority review classification by the FDA. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action date for both applications, is set for Jan. 24, 2020.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth with a highest CAGR in global Clostridium Difficile infection treatment market owing to the increasing research and development for new and more effective treatments, improving healthcare infrastructure and in this region.

Global Clostridium Difficile Infection Treatment Market Segmentation:-

By Drug Type:

Vancomycin

Fidaxomicin

Metronidazole

By Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

