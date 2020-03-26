Cleanroom Technology Industry 2020: Anti-contamination Guidelines Across Industries to Drive Global Cleanroom Technology Market

Cleanroom technologies entail a range of methods to keep laboratories and other sensitive areas free of contamination. It is used in major industries to negate the adverse effects of air pollutants and small particles. The global cleanroom technology market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights several trends, drivers, restraints, and challenges for the period of 2015 to 2022 (forecast period).

Cleanroom Technology Market Scope

The global cleanroom technology market is poised to touch a valuation of USD 4 billion by 2022. Conferences organized by industry specialists to keep new and old companies in touch with the latest guidelines and operational issues in cleanroom and contamination sectors. The manufacture of LED, OLED, integrated circuits, and pharmaceutical products requires rooms to be devoid of air pollutants. This can spike up the demand for cleanroom technologies across these sectors.

Increased focus on biologics and the need for vaccines and drugs for combating chronic diseases can drive the global cleanroom technology market. Massive demand for medical devices, sterilized formulations, integrated circuits is likely to lead to a huge upswing in the market demand in the coming years. Construction of energy-efficient rooms and the continuous growth of economies due to growing population will be growth opportunities for the market.

The electronics industry will be pivotal in fueling the propagation of the global cleanroom technology market. This is exemplified by considerable investments in LCD production for medium and low generation panels. High production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Germany has warranted the need for technology throughout the value chain of the pharma industry.

But high costs of installation and use of cleanrooms can restrain the market growth.

Cleanroom Technology Market Segmentation

The global cleanroom technology market has been segmented by equipment, consumables, and end user.

By equipment, it is segmented into environmental monitoring system, desiccator cabinets, laminar air flow, HEPA filters, particle counters, cleanroom air showers, cleanroom filters, cleanroom pass through systems, and others.

On the basis of consumables, the market is segmented into disinfectants, head-caps, swabs, gloves, face masks, footwear, wipes, lab suits, and others.

On the basis of end user, market is segmented into research laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, and others.

Cleanroom Technology Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of the region, the global cleanroom technology market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is expected to dominate the market till the end of the forecast period followed by Europe. This is attributed to presence of various pharmaceutical companies and a strong pipeline of injectables. Focus on the quality of healthcare products is likely to induce a heavy demand from the global cleanroom technology market. Development of personal protective equipment (PPE) for lab workers and health professionals will bode well for the market. Europe is anticipated massive growth owing to healthcare standards issued by regulatory bodies. Rise in downstream production owing to rapid pace of development can trigger demand for cleanrooms. High expenditure in R&D can drive the need for the technology in aerospace and biotechnology sectors.

APAC can showcase a rapid growth during the aforementioned period. Growth of pharma and biopharma companies, favorable government policies, and the large healthcare expenditure are major factors driving regional market growth. Regulations for manufacture and processing of products and standards established for lab workers can positively impact the market. China is estimated to contribute to the market due to strict adherence to regulations for optimization of processes.

Cleanroom Technology Market Competition Outlook

Taikisha Ltd., Simplex Isolation Systems, Helapet Limited, M+W Group GmbH, Clean Air Products, Alpiq Group, Camfil, Nicomac Srl, Ardmac Ltd, Royal Imtech N.V., and others are key players of the global cleanroom technology market.

