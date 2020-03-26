Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market To Reach USD 11.68 Billion By 2027 | Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market was valued at USD 7.23 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11.68 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six million people in the United States acquire HPV each year. At least 20 million already have it, and more than half of all sexually-active adults are expected to be infected during their lifetime. Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the lower part of the uterus, which is connected to the vagina. Most of the cervical cancer cases are caused by various strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a sexually transmitted infection. Vaginal bleeding, watery bloody discharge ad pelvic pain during intercourse are the symptoms of cervical cancer. Cervical cancer can be diagnosed with the help of screening tests like Pap test, HPV DNA test, punch biopsy, and endocervical curettage to treat two types of cancer, i.e., Squamous cell cancers and Adenocarcinoma.

Increasing adoption of Pap test, a huge amount of government funding, an increase in the occurrence of cervical cancer in middle age women, which leads to an increase in screening, and increases in awareness are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. For instance, Medicaid, the popular government insurance program, covers the screening for cervical cancers. Medicare, another widely used insurance, covers Pap test, pelvic exam, and clinical breast exam for cervical cancer screening every two years. These programs were found to be responsible for the growth of the overall market. Certain manufacturing and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.

Increased FDA approval to companies is also propelling the growth of this market. For instance, in June 2018, FDA approved Bevacizumab (Avastin) of Genetech/Roche Inc plus chemotherapy for treating advanced cervical cancer patients.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Cervical Cancer Diagnostic market is witnessing the fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region, at a CAGR of 7.2%, due to high awareness and access to modern healthcare infrastructure, low cost of VIA test, and a rise in consumption levels.

The market for point of care testing type segment is expected to hold the fastest growing CAGR because of an increase in demand for speedy monitoring patients by doctors and clinicians.

Europe is the second-largest region with a share of 25.8% due to the high cases of cervical disorders in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, etc.

HPV Testing is accounted to be the second leading segment, which holds a market share of 25.4% due to the high usage of advanced diagnostics and cost-effective procedures.

The diagnostic centres segment is projected to have the highest CAGR among the other end-user type.

North America is expected to account for 45.6% of the global Cervical cancer Diagnostic market owing to the increasing occurrence of cervical cancer cases, rise in the female population, growing acceptance of HPV infections, along with government funding scenario.

Radiation Therapy segment holds the second largest share in this market, which is valued at USD 2123.6 million due to its expensive manufacturing cost, but people prefer it because it kills cancer cells at one go.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Segments Covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Market on the basis of biomolecule type, disease type, profiling technologies, application, services, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Pap Smear Tests

Colposcopy

HPV Testing

Biopsy & Endocervical Curettage

Others

Therapy (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

