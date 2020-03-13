Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market to Reach USD 2.2 Billion By 2027 | Dispomedica, Sophysa, Spiegelberg GmbH, Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences

The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market was valued at USD 1.51 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Increased investments in research and development in the field of cerebrospinal fluid management and the growing geriatric population worldwide are key factors driving the growth of the market for managing cerebrospinal fluids.

The growth of the CSF management market is driven by factors such as the high hydrocephalus prevalence and subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures and rising geriatric population.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1224

Worldwide, there is a significant shortage of neurophysicists and neurosurgeons. With the fast-growing geriatric population, the current number of neurosurgeons is insufficient to meet the demand for health care.

One of the biggest limitations is the inability to produce, in the required amount of time, a sufficient number of trained neurosurgeons. This lack of trained neurosurgical professionals extends to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market was valued at USD 1.51 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increase in investment in research and development in the field of cerebrospinal fluid management and the increasing geriatric population worldwide are key factors driving the growth of the market for managing cerebrospinal fluids.

The market for hospitals is expected to grow the largest and is estimated to reach USD 823.7 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%, owing to the large number of in-hospital cases related to cerebrospinal fluid management in the geriatric population. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Diagnostic Centers Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, owing to the low cost in relation to surgery in the facility.

The market for shunts is estimated to reach USD 1.14 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing growth in the shunts market can be attributed primarily to the growing prevalence of worldwide shunting procedures and the rising number of revision shunt surgeries.

The market for pediatric is expected to reach USD 702.08 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This can be attributed primarily to the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus in the pediatric population, along with the increasing number of shunting procedures.

The market for the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 676.59 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Developing economies like Russia, India, Brazil, China, and South Africa are among the fastest-growing hydrocephalus-based economies in the world. It is expected that the presence of such a huge patient base in this region, along with rising healthcare spending, will serve as an opportunity for players in the CSF management market.

The key players in the market are Dispomedica (Germany), Sophysa (France), Spiegelberg GmbH (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), B. Braun (Germany), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Argi Grup (Turkey), Moller Medical (Germany), Sophysa (France), and others.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1224

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provide an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of types, end-use, patient type, and region.

Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Shunts Ventriculoperitoneal Shunts Ventriculoatrial Shunts Lumboperitoneal Shunts Ventriculopleural Shunts Fixed Valve Shunts Adjustable Valve Shunts

External Drainage Systems External Ventricular Drainage Systems Lumbar Drainage Systems



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Patient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Region (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cerebrospinal-fluid-csf-management-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com