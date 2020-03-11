Cerebral Somatic Oximeters Market Is Expected to Reach USD 276.1 Million at a 7.9% CAGR By 2027 | Future Growth Insights, Share Value, Top Key Players and Industry Dynamics

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cerebral somatic oximeters market is estimated to be valued at US$ 150.1 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cerebral Somatic Oximeters Market:

An increasing number of product approvals along with rising adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as distribution agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions by players operating in North America are factors that are expected to boost the cerebral somatic oximeters market growth in the region. For instance, in April 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation acquired CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (CASMED), a medical technology company dedicated to noninvasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring. As part of the acquisition, Edwards acquired CASMED’s FORE-SIGHT non-invasive cerebral oxygenation technology. This aided Edwards’ in expanding its critical care portfolio and further strengthened the company’s leadership in smart monitoring technologies.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, brain trauma, and neurological diseases in emerging economies is expected to provide a lucrative market opportunity for players operating in the cerebral somatic oximeters market during the forecast period For instance, in 2019, according to the Indian Stroke Association, there was an increase of around 17.5% stroke cases in India in the last 15 years.

Furthermore, the market growth is expected to be drive by the growing healthcare expenditure for clinical services and a rising number of injuries. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around US$ 694.3 million was spent on physician visits and clinical services in the U.S. According to the CDC’s 2016 study, around 72.6 million people in the U.S. visited clinics and physicians’ offices due to injuries.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global cerebral somatic oximeters market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2019-2027) owing to increasing product approvals and launches. For instance, in May 2018, CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (CASMED) received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new FORE-SIGHT Tissue Oximetry OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Module.

Among product type, single emitter and dual detector segment is expected to witness robust growth in global cerebral somatic oximeters market owing to new product launches. For instance, in May 2018, CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (CASMED) company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new FORE-SIGHT Tissue Oximetry, a single emitter dual detector system.

Major players operating in the global cerebral somatic oximeters market include Medtronic plc., Nonin, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, ISS, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and Mespere LifeSciences.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cerebral Somatic Oximeters Market, By Product Type: Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Others

Global Cerebral Somatic Oximeters Market, By Patient Type: Pediatrics Adults Others

Global Cerebral Somatic Oximeters Market, By Application: Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Others

Global Cerebral Somatic Oximeters Market, By End User: Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Cerebral Somatic Oximeters Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Others By Patient Type Pediatrics Adults Others By Application: Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Product Type: Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Others By Patient Type Pediatrics Adults Others By Application: Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Others By Patient Type Pediatrics Adults Others By Application: Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Product Type: Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Others By Patient Type Pediatrics Adults Others By Application: Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Product Type: Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Others By Patient Type Pediatrics Adults Others By Application: Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: Dual Emitter and Dual Detector Single Emitter and Dual Detector Others By Patient Type Pediatrics Adults Others By Application: Cardiac Surgery Vascular Surgery Others By End User Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



