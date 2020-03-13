Cerebral and Pulse Oximeter Market Report 2020-2026 Top Companies- Masimo, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, GE healthcare, Shenzhen and more…

A new market study, titled “Cerebral and Pulse Oximeter Global Market – Forecast to 2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cerebral and Pulse Oximeter Market



Cerebral and pulse oximeters are class of non-invasive medical devices used for monitoring of oxygen saturation in arterial and cerebral blood. These devices are mainly used for monitoring purposes in critical care, Operation rooms, general wards, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers and in recreational activities where continuous monitoring of oxygen is required. Variation in oxygen level may leads to several complications such as hypoxia, Polycythemia, which is an increased production of red blood cells. Polycythemia increases the risk of clotting and can hurt brain function. Hence to prevent brain damage, heart failure and death continuous monitoring of oxygen level in blood is needed.

Cerebral and pulse oximeter global market is segmented on the basis of products, applications, end-users and geography. Pulse oximeters are further sub-segmented into Fingertip, handheld, table top and other pulse oximeters.

Major players in cerebral and pulse oximeter market include Masimo Corporation (Switzerland), Medtronic PLC. (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE healthcare (U.S.), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Nihon Kohden (Japan), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Nonin Medical Inc. (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), RossMax International Inc. (U.S.) and Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited (China).



The APAC region is the fastest growing region and is expected to grow at a mid-single digit CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2026 presenting an array of opportunities for growth and is likely to get the attention of new investors in the cerebral and pulse oximeter market. Growth in the Asian market is attributed to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies and demand for sophisticated medical services.

Increase in incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, rising adoption in homecare settings, growing use of patient monitoring devices in hospitals and launch of convenient fingertip and wrist oximeters are the factors driving the market growth. The technological advancements and increase in new product approval are expected to offer potential opportunities. However, various factors such as inaccuracy in results, skin integrity issues are limiting the growth of cerebral and pulse oximeter global market. The threats for the market include lack of awareness about the diseases in emerging countries and stringent regulatory requirements for new products. The cerebral and pulse oximeter global market is a highly competitive market and all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World (RoW)

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Others



