Cell Isolation Market To Reach USD 21.51 Billion By 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The Global Cell Isolation Market was valued at USD 5.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 21.51 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 17.7%. Cell isolation is the process of extracting a specialized cell from a heterogeneous mixture and then process it to identify its properties and replicate it to develop new therapies. For the determination of appropriate separation technique, an exhaustive analysis of the cell size, cell behavior, density, antigen status, and hydrophobic surface properties are done.

Cell isolation plays a very vital role in the diagnostics and research of chronic diseases. It helps in drug discovery by studying the behavior of the cells and their response to disease and drugs. This technique of drug discovery helps to generate medicines that can be used for the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. With incidents of chronic diseases on the rise across the world, the research, drug development, and clinical trials on various cell-based therapies also need to be increased. Therefore, the demand for cell isolation market will also have a boost. This will be a significant factor fuelling the growth of the cell isolation market. The cell separation techniques play a vital role in personalized medicines, which are used for early detection of disease, selection of appropriate treatment, and determining the prognosis of the therapy. All these factors have contributed towards a positive dynamic growth curve of this market, and it is expected to keep growing in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The cell isolation market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America & Europe, with 17.7% and 17.6% CAGR, respectively.

Currently, North America dominates the market for cell isolation, followed by Europe. It is expected that the Asia Pacific region will lead in terms of CAGR in the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness for this method as an effective treatment for various chronic diseases and favorable government regulations supporting the adoption of cell isolation methods.

The accelerating growth will provide immense growth opportunities to market participants. To make the most of these opportunities, cell isolation companies should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key players of this industry are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Merck KgaA, Miltenyi Biotec, pluriSelect, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo BCT, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The leading companies are investing a lot in research and development to bring in innovations to carve a niche market for themselves and get an advantage over their competitors.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Cell Isolation Market on the basis of product, cell type, technique, application, end-use, and region:

Product (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017–2027)

Consumables Reagents, kits, media, and sera Beads Disposables

Instruments Centrifuges Flow cytometers Filtration systems Magnetic-activated cell separator systems



Cell Type (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017–2027)

Human cells Differentiated Cells Stem Cells

Animal Cells

Technique (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017–2027)

Centrifugation

Surface marker

Filtration

Application (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017–2027)

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine

Vitro Diagnostics

End-Use (Revenue in USD Billion, 2017–2027)

Research laboratories and institutes

Biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies

Cell banks

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

