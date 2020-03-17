Capsule Endoscopy Market To Reach USD 1.41 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Capsule Endoscopy market was valued at USD 0.65 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.41 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9%. The study covers the capsule endoscopy procedure used for the medical examination of various chronic diseases. Endoscopic capsules are available for a variety of endoscopy processes ranging from gastrointestinal tract inspection, respiratory tract inspection, reproductive tract inspection, etc. Modern capsule endoscopy processes are disrupting the market by facilitating a 360-degree view of medical inspection.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, gastrointestinal infections, peptic ulcers, bowel tumors, abdominal bleeding would result in the growth of the capsule endoscopy market globally. Significant focus of healthcare companies on the development of modern technology in capsule endoscopy, availability of public as well as private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, the cost associated with the procedure, availability of other medical examination procedures like ultrasound, the global supply chain of the associated equipment, are the major hinderances that would affect the growth of the capsule endoscopy market during 2020-2027.

The Capsule Endoscopy Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 9 % and 8.7 % CAGR, respectively. High disease prevalence across the globe is a critical factor accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

Among the various components of this industry, capsule endoscopy takes up the majority market share, which is around 50%, while the rest is accounted for by data recording devices and workstations.

The global capsule endoscopy equipment market is dominated by established giants. New entrants have a broad scope to bring with technological advancements in the existing products; however, good sources of funding are needed.

The geriatric population, over 65 years of age, is expected to rise substantially compared to the previous decade, which creates lucrative opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 19.7% of the global capsule endoscopy industry. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth for the period.

The penetration level of healthcare facilities into untapped regions across the globe would hinder the growth of the capsule endoscopy market.

The rising rate of various chronic diseases like cancer is going to be one of the critical drivers of the market.

Key participants include Olympus Corporation, RF System Lab, Given Imaging Ltd., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Company, Fujifilm Corporation, Intromedic Co Ltd., and CapsoVision Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the capsule endoscopy market on the basis of product type, application type, component type, end-use, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Colonic capsule

Bowel capsule

Esophageal capsule

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Gastrointestinal tract

Respiratory tract

Female reproductive tract

Ear

Urinary tract

By Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wireless Capsule

Image recorder

Image workstation

By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Clinic

Research centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

