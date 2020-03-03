Cannabis Testing Market 2025 Global Analysis By Key Players – Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., AB SCIEX LLC, LabLynx, Inc.(U.S.)

TMR Research has published a new report titled, “Cannabis Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The testing of cannabis requires hair analysis, urinalysis, and saliva test, thereby making it a process which consumes much time, unlike alcohol which can be tested using a breath analyser. Cannabis testing makes it possible to determine the extent of use, duration of use, and can distinguish between active exposure and passive exposure.

Request a Sample Copy of the Cannabis Testing Market Research Report: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2135

As cannabis is banned in majority of the places worldwide, the demand for proper cannabis testing is increasing. The use of cannabis is increasing as well as there is a subsequent rise in the number of cases of intoxicated driving. Therefore, it has become extremely important for cannabis testing to take place. It is thus anticipated that the global cannabis testing market will expand at a favourable pace between 2017 and 2025.

The use of cannabis is legal across 25 states in the U.S. but for medicine purposes. Other states are also expected to legalize the use of cannabis for medicine reasons and this growing legalization of cannabis is a key driver for the global cannabis testing market.

Some of the other factors aiding the growth of this market include growing awareness about the availability of these tests through conferences, workshops, and symposia, rising number of specialized labs for cannabis testing, and growing number of road accidents on account of drug usage. Another important factor which is boosting the testing for cannabis is increasing demand for this testing for international travellers.

On the other hand, there are a few factors which are expected to challenge the growth of the global cannabis testing market. These include the high cost of analytical instruments for cannabis and a dearth of skilled professionals. Lack of funding and investments in research and development of proper drug testing laboratories is also affecting the growth of the market. However, the impact of this restraint is declining as companies within the market are expanding their research and striving to develop advanced and sophisticated testing equipment.

On the basis of test type, the global cannabis testing market can we segmented into potency testing, terpene profiling, residue solvent screening, pesticide screening, genetic testing, microbial analysis, and heavy metal testing. On the basis of end-user, this market can be segmented into drug manufacturers, laboratories, cultivators, and research institutes. By geography, North America will be the most attractive market for cannabis testing.

An increasing number of laboratories which are well equipped for cannabis testing is one of the key factors behind the growth of this market in North America. The legalization of cannabis, rising awareness about the medical use of cannabis, adequate funding, and the presence of various leading players are expected to bolster the growth of the cannabis testing market In North America.

Avail the Exclusive Discount on this Report@ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2135

The players within the global cannabis testing market striving to expand their reach in regions which are yet and wrapped by presenting and creating awareness regarding the usefulness of these tests. These efforts are directed towards gaining new funding. The report profiles some of the prominent players operating within the global cannabis testing market. They are: Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., AB SCIEX LLC, Millipore Sigma, Waters Corporation, Restek Corporation, Steep Hill Labs, Inc., LabLynx, Inc.(U.S.), SC Laboratories Inc., PharmLabs, LLC, CannaSafe Analytics, and Digipath Labs, Inc.

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050

Website : TMR Research

Visit Blog : https://tmrresearchblog.com/

