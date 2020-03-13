Cannabidiol (CBD) Market To Reach USD 20.84 Billion By 2027 | CV Sciences, Isodiol International, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman

The Cannabidiol (CBD) Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.32 Billion in 2019 to USD 20.84 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.7%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in the usage of cannabidiol (CBD) in medical applications, supplements, beverages, and skincare.

As a wide-spectrum pharmaceutical therapy, the cannabidiol market place is likely to witness significant R&D investments in the pharmaceutical industry. For its potential in the treatment of a number of diseases, multiple scientific studies have shown promising results of cannabidiol. As a result, the cannabidiol market is marked by a significant cannabidiol therapy that receives FDA approval or moves forward in human clinical trials.

Approval of EPIDIOLEX ® cannabidiol has become a landmark announcement as it is the very first FDA approval of cannabis sativa plant-derived drug and also validated some of cannabidiol’s therapeutic benefits. Significant economic, political, and legislative shifts across the global cannabinoid marketplace are also expected to impact approval. It is also expected that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will reschedule and change the cannabidiol compound classification in the near future.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into food grade and therapeutic grade. The market for therapeutics is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 11.84 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period. Due to its health benefits that help in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, the therapeutic grade dominates the segment. CBD also has the potential to treat other chronic disorders that are also expected to boost the demand for the product.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fibromyalgia, neurogenerative disorder, diabetes, energy drinks, protein bars, and others. The market for fibromyalgia is expected to hold the largest market share. It is expected to reach USD 5.43 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period. Because of the increasing incidence of physiological disorders among people, especially young adults, fibromyalgia is leading the segment. CBD oil works with the endocannabinoid system to alleviate the symptoms of different conditions. Because it reduces inflammation, it is an option for treating fibromyalgia that can allegedly alleviate pain. Symptoms of insomnia and anxiety have also been reported to decrease.

The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period. The growing traditional use of cannabidiol products in various food items in India, China, and Nepal is likely to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific cannabidiol products market. Prealent strategic intiatives, including mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and partnerships between the companies operating in the market to develop new products in the category of cannabidiol are projected to further boost the growth of the cannabidiol products market in the Asia Pacific region over the estimated timeframe.

The key players in the market are CV Sciences (US), Isodiol International (Canada), Medical Marijuana (US), Aurora Cannabis (Canada), CBD American Shaman (US), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), IRIE CBD (US), The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada), General Cannabis Corp. (US), Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (US), and Insys Therapeutics, Inc (US).

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provide an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of form, routes of administration, product, application, source, end-user, and region.

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Solid

Liquid Concentrated Oil Cream



Routes of Administration (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inhalation (Smoke or Vapor)

Aerosol Spray

Capsules

Tincture Spray

Others

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Food Grade

Therapeutic Grade

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Neurogenerative Disorder

Fibromyalgia

Diabetes

Energy Drinks

Protein Bars

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inorganic

Organic

Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America US

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

