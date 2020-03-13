Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market To Reach USD 18.34 Billion By 2027 | Merck KGA, LONZA Group AG, Novartis, Osiris Therapeutics, Pfizer

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 9.22 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 18.34 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9%. The study has focused on therapeutics types for ‘Cancer Stem Cells’ against a wide spectrum of tumour forms such as breast, blood, lung, and others. The recent emergence of “Off-the-shelf” stem cell treatment entered the clinical trial in the U.S. to determine the extent to which the tumours respond to NK cell therapy and if the incurable cancer is treated or not.

Development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, the introduction of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, huge amount of research by Cancer societies, and proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. Certain manufacturing and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7% in the Asia Pacific. High awareness about cancer stem cells across the globe is the key factor that will propel the market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

The market for lung cancer disease type segment (i.e., small cell lung cancers, non-small cell lung cancers) is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Bone marrow stem cell transplant therapy is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2020-2027, with a CAGR of 10.4%. However, related side effects and high costs are major challenges for the market growth of this market segment.

However, the cardiovascular disease segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Autologous Stem Cell Transplants treatment segment type has dominated the market at a share of 52.8%.

North America is expected to account for 64% of the Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapeutics Market. The United States is likely to witness high growth due to the huge amount of funding by the government for clinical trials.

The Cell Banks and Tissue Banks end-use segment has a market share of 12.5%.

Key participants include Merck KGA, LONZA Group AG, Novartis, Osiris Therapeutics, Pfizer, Pfizer, Stemline Therapeutics Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cancer Stem Cell Therapy Market on the basis of treatment type, disease type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Autologous Stem Cell Transplants

Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Bone Marrow Stem Cell Transplants

Disease Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Liver Cancer

Others

Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Musculoskeletal disorders

Neurodegenerative disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Gastrointestinal diseases

Autoimmune Disorders

Wounds and injuries

Surgeries

Malignancies

Dermatology

End-Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and Surgical Centres

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Cell Banks and Tissue Banks

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, and CROs

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Turkey Egypt South Africa



