Breast Implants Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Breast Implants market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2238 million by 2025, from $ 1584 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Breast Implants business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Breast Implants market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Allergan

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson)

Establishment Labs

Sientra

GC Aesthetics

Groupe Sebbin

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Hans Biomed

Laboratoires Arion

This study considers the Breast Implants value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Silicone

Saline

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cosmetic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Research methodology

The market research team focuses on the key global players for defining and describing the value, market competition landscape by analyzing these features via SWOT analysis for getting a clearer understanding of the market status in the next few years. Another method of research is Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis that has been adopted for the assessment period of 2020-2026. The research procedure for comprehensive analysis can also be done in two steps, namely primary and secondary research

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Breast Implants Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Breast Implants Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Breast Implants Segment by Type

2.2.1 Silicone

2.2.2 Saline

2.3 Breast Implants Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Breast Implants Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Breast Implants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Breast Implants Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Breast Implants Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cosmetic Surgery

2.4.2 Reconstructive Surgery

2.5 Breast Implants Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Breast Implants Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Breast Implants Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Breast Implants Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Allergan

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.1.3 Allergan Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Allergan Latest Developments

12.2 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.2.3 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Latest Developments

12.3 Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson)

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.3.3 Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson) Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mentor Worldwide (Johnson & Johnson) Latest Developments

12.4 Establishment Labs

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.4.3 Establishment Labs Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Establishment Labs Latest Developments

12.5 Sientra

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.5.3 Sientra Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sientra Latest Developments

12.6 GC Aesthetics

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.6.3 GC Aesthetics Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 GC Aesthetics Latest Developments

12.7 Groupe Sebbin

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.7.3 Groupe Sebbin Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Groupe Sebbin Latest Developments

12.8 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.8.3 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics Latest Developments

12.9 Hans Biomed

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.9.3 Hans Biomed Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Hans Biomed Latest Developments

12.10 Laboratoires Arion

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Breast Implants Product Offered

12.10.3 Laboratoires Arion Breast Implants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Laboratoires Arion Latest Developments

