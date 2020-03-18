Breast Feeding Accessories Market Overview 2020: Increase in Female Employment Rate to Positively Impact Breast Feeding Accessories Industry Growth

Breast Feeding Accessories Market Analysis

Global breastfeeding accessories market size is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR between 2018-2024, reveals the new Market Research Future’s breastfeeding accessories market report. Breastfeeding accessories comprise of a long list of items such as breast shells, cleaning products, nipple care products, nursing pads, breastfeeding pillow, nursing clothes, breast pumps, breast milk bottles, and others that help to make breastfeeding simpler. These essential supplies, along with helping the mother to remain in the flow, will also at the same time keep her and her baby comfortable and happy.

Numerous factors are adding to the global breastfeeding accessories or breastfeeding device market growth. Such factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include favorable breastfeeding promoting policies, improving healthcare infrastructure, decrease in infant mortality rate, rise in female employment rate, and increasing awareness about these accessories.

On the contrary, the high price of products may limit the global breastfeeding accessories market growth over the forecast period.

Breast Feeding Accessories Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global breastfeeding accessories market based on end user and product.

By product, the breastfeeding accessories market is segmented into breast shells, cleaning products, nipple care products, nursing pads, breastfeeding pillow, nursing clothes, breast pumps, breast milk bottles, and others. Breast pumps are again segmented into electric and manual breast pumps. Nursing pads are again segmented into reusable and disposables. Breast shell is a vital breastfeeding product for women having leaky breasts, sore nipples, or inverted nipples. Breast cleaning products are used to clean the breast after feeding. Nipple care products are available in different types to provide care to cracked/sore nipples. Nursing pads help in absorbing the surplus milk, thereby protecting the mother’s clothing from stains and wetness. Breastfeeding pillow helps the mother to hold the little one in different positions, thus making it comfortable for both. Besides breastfeeding, these pillows can also be used to offer some soft cushioning, assist with tummy time, and prop babies up. Nursing clothes are designed for the mother’s comfort both at the time of pregnancy and after. A breast pump helps in emulating a nursing baby via mimicking the natural suckling pattern. A breast milk bottle is immensely handy as it helps to collect, store, and feed breast milk.

By end user, the breastfeeding accessories market is segmented into personal and hospital & clinics.

Breast Feeding Accessories Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global breastfeeding accessories market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the breastfeeding accessories market growth in the region include favorable breastfeeding promotion policies, demand for innovative breastfeeding accessories, and developing healthcare infrastructure. Besides, the presence of several milk banks and growing awareness about these accessories are also adding market growth.

The breastfeeding accessories market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Factors adding to the breastfeeding accessories market growth in the region include the increasing number of milk banks and hospitals for children, increasing support from the government to improve children’s health, and rising woman employment.

The breastfeeding accessories market in the APAC region will grow at a quick pace over the forecast period for increasing birth rate that automatically boosts the need for such accessories, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government, and presence of several developing economies in the region such as India, Australia, and China.

The breastfeeding accessories market in the MEA will have a small share over the forecast period for lack of healthcare infrastructure, low awareness, and poor economies.

Breast Feeding Accessories Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the breastfeeding accessories market report include

Tommee Tippee/Mayborn Group Limited (UK)

NNUK USA LLC (US)

Medline Industries Inc. (US)

Handi-Craft Company (US)

Artsana S.p.A. (UK)

Nuby (USA)

Pigeon Corporation (Japan)

Ameda (US)

Medela LLC (US)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (UK)

Breast Feeding Accessories Industry News

February 2020: The Wing and Medela have joined hands to assist co-working females in attaining their breast milk feeding goals.

