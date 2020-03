Breast Cancer Therapy Market To Reach USD 40.47 Billion by 2026 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Breast Cancer Therapy Market was valued at USD 19.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.47 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.6%. Breast cancer is a tumor that is found in the mammary tissue. A lump is mostly seen in the breast; It shows symptoms like change in the shape, a newly-inverted nipple, or a red or scaly patch of skin and fluid coming from the nipple. WHO had signified that breast cancer affects about 2.1 million women every year and is the primary cause of deaths associated with malignancy. In the year 2018, it was observed that 627,000 women died from breast cancer, i.e., it accounts for 15% of total deaths.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2666

Rise in the healthcare awareness among individual’s disease and treatment, early detection of the cancer, better surgical and medical treatment, R&D initiatives, and technological advancement are the factors driving the growth of the breast cancer therapy market. However, High expenditure in the treatment is restraining the growth of the market. Breast carcinoma had affected many women in North America. It was estimated that about 500 women are diagnosed in the U.S. each day with breast carcinoma. A sedentary lifestyle and genetic mutation are the factors associated with the risk of breast carcinoma in the region, leading to rising in demand for breast carcinoma treatments.

Further key findings from the report suggest

A clinical study was performed using mice with a combination of immunotherapy drugs along with copper-based nanoparticles. This combination treatment was found to destroy tumor cells without the use of chemotherapy. It was also noted that treatment was beneficial, and cancer did not reoccur; this therapy had focused on targeting and destroying the tumour cells.

Asia pacific likely to obtain the largest CAGR of 11.8% for the breast cancer therapy market in the forecast period due to the rise in the target population in the region, and habits like smoking and a sedentary lifestyle further progressed the incidence of mammary carcinoma in the region.

S. Food and Drug Administration in the year 2019 had granted the approval to Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Enhertu is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate; it means that the drug targets the changes in HER2 that facilitates tomour to grow, divide and spread, and is also linked to a topoisomerase inhibitor, which that shows toxic effects to the tumour cells.

Accelerated partial breast irradiation (APBI) was found to be more effective than whole breast irradiation (WBI) it was also found to be beneficial in preventing the recurrence in patients with low-risk early mammary cancer; the results were as per the findings of phase 3 clinical trial presented in the year 2019 in San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

Roche had launched a diagnostic device called VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay that helps in the detection of HER2 biomarker in mammary and also in gastric cancer. HER2 is a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. It is an important biomarker found in both type of cancers and was found useful in managing aggressive cancers.

Pfizer Inc., in the year 2019, had launched product IBRANCE. The studies proved the effectiveness of IBRANCE combination therapy for certain patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) b and for metastatic breast cancer (MBC). These studies were also presented in the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress Barcelona in Spain.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; AstraZeneca; Novartis AG; Astellas Pharma Inc.; and Eli Lilly Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd., AbbVie, Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC and Merck are the key players in the Breast cancer therapy market.

Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2666

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Breast cancer therapy market on the basis of drugs, radiation therapies, end use and regions.

Drugs Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Chemotherapy Anthracyclines Taxanes Tamoxifen Antimetabolites Others

Hormone Therapy Tamoxifen Fulvestrant Aromatase inhibitors

Targeted therapy Trastuzumab Neratinib T-DM1 Others

Immunotherapy Atezolizumab Pembrolizumab



Radiation therapies Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

External radiation.

Intra-operative radiation

Brachytherapy

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-cancer-therapy-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com