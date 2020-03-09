Breast Biopsy Market 2019: Deep Analysis of Current Trends and Technological Advancement 2025 | Top Companies are Inivata, CareFusion, Cook Medical, Ethicon, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

The Breast Biopsy Market has been expected to show a good amount of growth in the next few years with breast cancers and other ailments related to the body part to see an increase in the future. The other ailments include lumps in the breast as well as other diseases.

The Breast Biopsy Market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 11% during the forecast period 2019-2025

Scope of The Report:

Breast Biopsy Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Breast Biopsy Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Many different kinds of procedures are performed and the tests are very helpful when it comes to the detecting of cancer during the early stages itself. In the procedure, there is a sample of the breast tissue which is removed and sent for testing in the laboratory for determining the presence of cancer cells if any. The test results are then evaluated and there is further course of treatment which is determined.

The segmentation of the global breast biopsy market may be done on the basis of guidance, type, geography and product. In terms of type, this market has been segmented into the needle breast biopsy and the open surgical breast biopsy. There is further segmentation in the needle breast biopsy as it is further segmented into the fine-needle and the vacuum-assisted biopsy.

On the basis of guidance, the global breast biopsy market can be segmented into the magnetic resonance-guided and the ultrasound guided biopsy among others. On the basis of product, the global breast biopsy market has been segmented into the biopsy needles, localization wires and the guidance systems among other which also include the punches makers and the sutures.

Key Players in the Breast Biopsy Market Report

A few of the major players in the global breast biopsy market are Galini SRL, Carefusion Corp., Cook Medical Incorporated, Ethicon, Endo Surgery, Argon Medical devices, UK Biopsy, Mammotome, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Peripheral Vascular in addition to others.

Breast Biopsy Key Market Segments:

By Product

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy (VAB)

Core Needle Biopsy (CNB)

Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB)

By Guided Technology

MRI-Guided Biopsy

Ultrasound Guided Biopsy

Mammography Guided Stereotactic Biopsy

CT-Guided Biopsy

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Rising Breast Cancer Awareness Leading To The Growth In The Global Breast Biopsy Market

The global breast biopsy market is one which has been growing due to the factors like the higher incidences of the disease breast cancer among women who are post their menopause. The increase in awareness of the breast cancer is leading to a rise in the awareness. The rise in the women in geriatric population will be a potential market for the diagnosis of breast cancer. The requirement for the machinery which is technologically advanced and the surgeons who are highly qualified add up to the higher cost of the biopsy surgery though and this is a major restraining factor when it comes to the growth of this market. Further, the other factors include the healthcare facilities which are not up to the mark and limited amount of awareness in the developing nations.

The increase in awareness among women is fueling the demand for the market and the growth in the medical facilities has been fueling growth in the market and this has been coupled by the betterment of facilities for medical treatments for cancer and the other ailments.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Europe To Show Good Amount Of Growth Along With North America In The Global Breast Biopsy Market

The region of North America has been said to be the one which is holding the biggest share in the global breast biopsy market and the main reason for that is the awareness which exists in that market and also the increase in the technological advancements in the region which provide a good amount of growth opportunities. The other market which is expected to show a good amount of growth in the global breast biopsy market is Europe. Further the growth in the region of Asia Pacific has been said to be good with Japan, India and China leading the way. The access to good health care facilities is improving in these countries.

