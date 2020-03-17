Brazil Enteral Nutrition Market to Inspire a Growth up to $460.8 Million by 2027 – Global Trends, Size, Share Investment, Growth Rate, Latest Technology and Regional Forecast to 2027

Brazil Enteral Nutrition Market, by Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patients, and Others), by Application (Nutrition Source (Pediatric Nutrition, Adult and Elderly Nutrition, Sports Nutrition), Disease-Specific (Diabetes, Cancer, Obesity, Allergy Management), and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Channel, Government Institutes and Other Public Institutes, and Online Channel), by Packaging (Ready to Drink, Ready to Hang, Powder, Bolus, and Others) is expected to be valued at US$ 323.7 million in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key players operating in the Brazil enteral nutrition market are focusing on technological advancements and creating awareness about enteral nutrition among end-users, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Fresenius Kabi and ASPEN (The American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition) are creating awareness among clinicians who provide nutrition support by launching video series that highlight the best practices for dosing, preparing, and administering the nutritional products.

Moreover, major players operating in the market are focusing on innovative product launches for management of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and others, which is projected to propel the market growth. For instance in September 2019, Nestlé Health Science announced the addition of BOOST Soothe clear nutritional drink in its enteral nutrition product portfolio. It is designed for cancer patients. The innovative drink provides protein and calories as well as a cooling, soothing effect to help patients get the nutrition they need while dealing with certain side effects of cancer treatment, such as oral discomfort and taste changes.

Browse 12 Market Data Tables and 10 Figures spread through 85 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Enteral Nutrition Market”- Brazil Forecast to 2027, by Protein Composition (Standard Protein Diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patients, and Others), by Application (Nutrition Source (Pediatric Nutrition, Adult and Elderly Nutrition, Sports Nutrition), Disease Specific (Diabetes, Cancer, Obesity, Allergy Management) and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Channel, Government Institutes and Other Public Institutes, and Online Channel), by Packaging (Ready to Drink, Ready to Hang, Powder, Bolus, and Others)

Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) governs the regulation for healthcare sector including nutritional products in Brazil. In 2018, a new decree from ANVISA adjusted limits for daily intake, labeling, claims, and new products in the nutritional supplements and vitamins categories, thus increasing regulation for nutritional supplements in Brazil. This has helped to increase awareness about nutritional products among end users, and is predicted to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of the Brazil Enteral Nutrition Market:

The Brazil enteral nutrition market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to UN Population Division’s 2018 report, around 66 million people in Brazil will be over the age of 60 by 2050, which is threefold increase from 24 million in 2017.

Based on protein composition, the protein for diabetes care patients segment is expected to hold highest market share in 2019. This is owing to high demand for protein supplements due to increasing incidence of diabetes in Brazil.

Companies operating in the Brazil enteral nutrition market include Abbott Laboratories, Prodiet Nutrição Clínica, Nestlé S.A., Danone, Royal Friesland Campina, Baxter International Inc., Nutrimed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Pfizer, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Eurofarma, Nuteral, Fresenius Kabi AG, and Nutricium.

Detailed Segmentation:

Brazil Enteral Nutrition Market, By Protein Composition: Standard Protein Diet High Protein Supplement Protein for Diabetes Care Patient Others

Brazil Enteral Nutrition Market, By Application: Nutrition Source Pediatric Nutrition Adult and Elderly Nutrition Sports Nutrition Disease Specific Diabetes Cancer Obesity Allergy Management Others

Brazil Enteral Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Retail Channel Government Institutes and Other Public Institutes Online Channel

Brazil Enteral Nutrition Market, By Packaging: Ready to Drink Ready to Hang Powder Bolus Others

Company Profiles Abbott Laboratories * Company Overview Material Portfolio Financial Performance Key Highlights Market Strategies Prodiet Nutrição Clínica Nestlé S.A. Danone Royal Friesland Campina Baxter International Inc. Nutrimed Braun Melsungen AG Pfizer, Inc. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Eurofarma Nuteral Fresenius Kabi AG Nutricium



