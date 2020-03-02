Body Composition Analyzers Market to Cross a Valuation of USD 768.59 Mn by 2025

Body Composition Analyzers Market Overview:

Global body composition analyzers market would reach a valuation of USD 768.59 million by 2025 with a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed that factors like growing inclusion of the system to measure fitness in various sports training facilities would inspire market growth. Also, the hike in investment in research facilities would help the market gain prominence during the forecast period. With the booming fitness industry and awareness regarding weight loss programs, this market would gain better prospects.

A Body Composition Analyzer can be defined as a scan that provides specific information about body composition. The detailed data fetched from the test reveals basal metabolic rate, the percentage of body fat and muscle mass, and the amount of visceral fat (fat that is stored in the abdominal cavity). It works by sending a small alternating current through the body when the patient stands on the Body Composition Analyzer. The market would further profit from the rise in the number of obese people, better initiatives taken by the government, the inclusion of cost-effective procedures, and others.

But the market for the body composition analyzers has a chance of losing out due to inconsistent results.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8473

Body Composition Analyzers Market Segmentation:

The global market report on the body composition analyzers holds various details regarding the market factors and dynamics in play that can establish a strong growth rate. This segmentation includes product type, mobility, and end user.

By product type, the global market report on the body composition analyzers can be segmented into bioimpedance analyzer, skinfold capillaries, dual-energy X-ray, air displacement plethysmography, and others. The bioimpedance analyzer market has the largest market share.

By mobility, the market report on the body composition analyzers can be segmented into portable and stationary. The portable segment would generate faster growth-rate during the forecast period.

By end user, the report on the body composition analyzers can be segmented on the basis of hospitals, academic research centers, community health care centers, and others. The hospital segment would record substantial market growth.

Body Composition Analyzers Market Regional Analysis:

The global report on the body composition analyzers market has several demographic insights and inputs to provide a better view of various growth pockets that can be used in the coming years to develop enriched strategies. The Americas is helming the market where the US and Canada are making significant contributions. This is due to the growing number of obese people who need proper care. At the same time, the market allows easy integration of various technologies to enable smooth growth.

In Europe, the market is getting backed adequately by government initiatives, public interests, better planning for preventive measures, increasing investment in researches, and others. Germany, the UK, France, Russia, and others would contribute significantly.

In the Asia Pacific region, this growth of the market would be possible with the developing healthcare sectors in countries like China, South Korea, India, Australia, and others. Japan’s well-set healthcare sector would ensure a strong uptake of various products. However, this growth would be sluggish in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) as governments are reluctant to spend much in the healthcare sector due to their poor economic condition.

Body Composition Analyzers Market Competitive Analysis:

The global body composition analyzers market would garner substantial profit from various players like Beurer GmbH, GE Healthcare Inc., Hologic Inc., Bodystat, Inbody Co. Ltd., Maltron International Ltd., Cosmed S.R.L, Jawon Medical Co., Ltd, Seca GmbH & Co. Kg., Omron Healthcare Inc., AccuFitness, LLC, Tanita Corporation, and others. These companies are implementing several strategic moves like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, better research facilities, and others to ensure strong growth possibilities for the market. These players are making plans about cementing their own market stand and trigger a holistic growth for the market.

Body Composition Analyzers Industry News:

In January 2020, InBody and Orangetheory Fitness recently announced their partnership to ensure growth in the body composition analyzers market. Members of the latter can now take the InBody test to ensure they are leading a healthy life.

Table Of Contents



1. REPORT PROLOGUE



2. MARKET INTRODUCTION



2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3.1. Overview

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

…Continued

Browse the market data and information spread across 105 pages with 33 data tables and 50 figures of the report “Body Composition Analyzers Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/body-composition-analyzers-market-8473

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com