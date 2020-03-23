Blue Light Therapy Market To Reach USD 337.1 Million By 2027 | Philps Koninklijke NV, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight

The global blue light therapy market is expected to reach USD 337.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blue light therapy makes use of blue light to treat specific conditions or disorders that may or may not be related to skin and is recognized as a pain-free procedure.

Growing prevalence of acne is likely to boost market demand in the forecast period. Blue light therapy is a kind of noninvasive treatment for acne vulgaris where blue light is deployed to destroy specific acne-causing bacteria on the skin. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, light therapies have proved to be promising in treating acne, and numerous individuals have observed a considerable betterment in the health of their skin after several sessions. It may be implemented to treat conditions that have already occurred on the skin or to control the condition before an acne outbreak occurs.

Increasing prevalence of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Narrow-band blue light is equally effective as bright white-light for treating SAD, a form of depression associated with seasonal changes. As per the American Psychiatric Association, in the U.S. every year approximately 5.0% of adults suffer from this disorder, which can last for nearly 40% of the year. Women have a higher tendency to get affected by SAD as compared to men, and younger people are more likely to get affected than older ones. Additionally, risk factors for SAD, other than the ones mentioned above, comprise a family history of SAD or some kind of depressive disorder, and bipolar disorder, among others.

By product type, light box contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 4.5% in the forecast period. Blue light therapy is generally carried out using a box of fluorescent lights, which aids in treating various types of depression, sleep disorders, and other conditions related to skin.

By application, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 5.0% in the forecast period. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a kind of depression that is associated with seasonal changes. SAD occurs at nearly the same time each year, and its treatment may comprise blue light therapy, among other methods.

By end-users, home care settings are likely to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period.

The market in North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 4.3% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and surging incidence of target conditions, among others.

Key participants include Philps Koninklijke NV, Sphere Gadget Technologies, Aura Daylight, North Light Technologies, Veriflux Inc., Nature Bright, Klarstein, Zepter International, PhotoMedex, and Beurer, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global blue light therapy market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Light Box

Floor & Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)

Blue Light Therapy Bulbs

Dawn Simulator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Eczema

Winter Blues

Acne Vulgaris

Sleeping Disorders

Seasonal Affective Disorders (SAD)

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America S

Europe K France

Asia Pacific China Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

