Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Significant Applications, Largest Share, 2020, Data Processing & Analysis, Size Estimation, Growth Factors and Global Industry Trends to Forecast by 2027

Blood pressure cuffs are used to measure blood pressure of the patients. The cuff consists of an inflatable rubber bladder that is fastened around the arm. Moreover, post inflation, systolic and diastolic blood pressure can be measured and hence conditions for hypertension can be identified. Blood pressure cuffs that are available in the market are of three types such as mercury-based, aneroid (mechanical), and digital. Digital blood pressure cuffs are automated, where they inflate and deflate on the press of one button, while mercury-based and aneroid blood pressure cuffs are manual and require stethoscope to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure in the patients.

Welch Allyn product Flexiport, a reusable blood pressure cuffs are available for all age groups that include pediatrics to geriatric, and bariatric patients. The cuffs are color coded, in order to identify the proper size of the cuff. Apart from the reusable blood pressure cuffs, Welch Allyn also offers disposable blood pressure cuffs and single patient use blood pressure cuffs for patients suffering from skin infections. Moreover, GE Healthcare offers Critikontm Radial-CUF, which is specifically designed for obese patients as conventional blood pressure cuff may not fit perfectly on the conical shaped hands of the obese person and this may result in error in recording blood pressure.

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Drivers

Leading manufactures are focused on manufacturing products in the global blood pressure cuffs market. For instance, in 2019, Omron Corporation launched Heartguide, a first blood pressure monitor in the form of a wristwatch. Heartguide consist of an inflatable cuff in the wristband, which inflates and records blood pressure of the patients. The device has capacity of recording around 100 readings and the readings are transferable to mobile app called Heartadvisor. Heartguide received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval in December 2018.

Moreover, another market player Withings is waiting for the U.S. FDA approval for its product BPM Core, which is a 3-in-1 device that can measure blood pressure, electrocardiogram (ECG), and act as a stethoscope when placed near the heart, and can monitor valvular heart diseases in patients.

Prevalence of hypertension has been reported globally and it is prevalent in all age groups due to factors such as obesity, diabetes, lack of physical activity, old age, and genetics. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2019, heart disease and stroke are first and third leading cause of death in the world respectively and around 1.13 billion people suffered from hypertension, mostly in low and middle income countries.

Moreover, according to the same source, 1 in 4 men, while 1 in 5 women are suffering from hypertension and prevalence is expected to increase by 29% by 2025. Furthermore, according to the WHO, 2018, around 1.9 billion adults world-wide (18 years and older) were overweight, of which 650 million people were obese in 2016. According to the same source, 41 million children under age of 5, world-wide, were obese, in 2016. These factors are expected to boost global blood pressure cuffs market growth over the forecast period.

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Restraints

There are some drawbacks reported in the use of digital blood pressure cuffs. For instance, the digital blood pressure cuffs available in the market can be used by patients directly for their personal use, for measurement of blood pressure. The improper size and positioning of the cuffs on the arm, may result in error in recording the blood pressure and may lead to improper diagnosis of the condition. The conventional blood pressure monitoring device are alternatives for the digital blood pressure devices such as mercury-based blood pressure measuring devices and mechanical blood pressure measuring devices, which are used in clinics and the point-of-care services record the accurate blood pressure as compared to the digital devices.

New modifications of blood pressure monitoring devices such as in the form of wrist watch, wireless, BPM Core, and others are expensive and require maintenance compared to conventional blood pressure monitoring devices used in the clinics. These factors are expected to restrain the global blood pressure cuffs market growth over the forecast period.

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global blood pressure cuffs market over the forecast period, owing to increasing launches of patient friendly products in the market. For instance, Technicuff offers 3-in-1 blood pressure cuffs that are available for pediatric, adults as well as obese patients. Moreover, advantage of using the product is that it is washable, can be used for multiple patients, reduces cost of the blood pressure cuffs by 50% as compared to the disposable cuffs and reduces generation of medical wastes.

Moreover, Philips manufactures non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) cuffs that are marketed for pediatrics and adults. Moreover, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Vital Statistics Report, 2017, around 2,813,503 death were recorded in the U.S. (863.8 persons per 100,000 population) and the leading cause of death was reported to be heart disease followed by cancer. According to CDC, 2016, prevalence of obesity 39.8% (93.3 million) was reported in the U.S. in 2016. According to the same source, in U.S., highest incidences of obesity was found in the middle age group (42.8%), as compared to young adults (35.7%), and older adults (41.0%). These factors are expected to drive the global blood pressure cuffs market growth over the forecast period.

Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global blood pressure cuffs market include Accoson Ltd , American Diagnostic Corporation, Bio Medical Technologies , BPL Medical Technologies, SunTech Medical, Inc., General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Technicuff., Welch Allyn, Withings, and OMRON Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Manual

Automated

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By Usage on Body Part

Arm

Wrist

Thighs

Others

By End User

Hospital Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Point – of – care

Homecare

By Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

