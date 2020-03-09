Bioprocess Analyzer Market Report Analysis 2020, Growing Demand for Clinical Diagnostic, Industry Share, Growth, Regional Revenue, Top Company Profiles, CAGR Values, Size Estimation

Bioprocess Analyzer Industry 2020 Global Market research report provides key analysis on the market status of the Bioprocess Analyzer manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure.

Bioprocess is defined as the technique that helps in the production of biological material such as genetically engineered microbial strain for commercial purpose. Bioprocess is also used in the production of chemical that has commercial application. Bioprocess use living material (bacteria, enzymes, and chloroplasts), requires lower temperature, lower pressure & pH and use renewable resources as raw material. Therefore, bioprocess offers more advantages as compared to the conventional chemical method of production.

There are basically two type of bioprocessing that are used in the laboratory such as upstream processing and downstream processing. In upstream processing, biomolecules are grown by bacteria or mammalian cell lines, later they are harvested and moved to downstream section. Furthermore, in downstream process, biomolecule gets purified by passing through the various steps such as solid-liquid separation, release of intracellular products, purification by chromatography, and others. Few examples of commercially available bioprocess analyzers include Rebel, Cedex Bio HT Analyzer, and Cypher One Automated Hemagglutination Analyzer.

Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market Drivers

The global bioprocess analyzer market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing launches of new technology by the key players. For instance, in August 2019, Rebel was launched by 908 Devices, a manufacturer of analytical devices for chemical and bimolecular analysis. Rebel is a cell media analyzer for bioprocess labs, which helps the biopharma researchers to accelerate the process development cycle as well maximize bioreactor utilization by running media analysis at line (production). Furthermore, Rebel helps in analysis as well identification of amino acids, biogenic amines, amino acids, and water soluble vitamins.

Moreover, in June 2019, Cypher One, which is an automated hem agglutination analyzer, single step high throughput solution for rapid and automated analysis of hem agglutination (HA) and hem agglutination inhibition (HAI) assays was launched by Biogenuix Medsystems Private Limited.

Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market Restraints

However, bioprocess is time consuming as compared to the chemical process method, which is one of the major restraints that is expected to hamper growth of the global bioprocess analyzer market. Moreover, difficulties associated with downstream bioprocess is another factor that is expected to hamper the growth of global bioprocess analyzers. For instance, increasing volume, cell densities, and protein masses are some major difficulties of downstream bioprocess that biopharma researcher generally face. In addition, small-sized bioprocessing equipment also creates problem for purifying the material or substance.

Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for largest market share in global bioprocess analyzer market due to growing research and development in pharmaceutical companies. For instance, in 2018, research and development expenditure of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) members was valued at US$ 79.6 billion.

Growing presence of the key players in this region is another factor that is expected to drive global bioprocess analyzer market. For instance, Nova Biomedical Corporation, based in US, develops, manufactures as well as sells blood testing analyzers, is a leading key player in the global bioprocess analyzer market.

Europe is expected to hold second highest market share in global bioprocess analyzer market over the forecast period due to increasing involvement of companies in research activities. For instance, in 2018, Randox Laboratories had received Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), £700,000, from UK research and innovation. Randox Laboratories had invested fund money in research and development to develop innovative freeze drying technology.

Global Bioprocess Analyzers Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global bioprocess analyzer market include Groton Biosystems, LLC, Roche Diagnostics International AG, Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., Nova Biomedical Corporation, Optocell GmbH & Co. KG, YSI, Inc., Polestar Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Fluorometrics Instruments, LLC

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product, the global bioprocess analyzers market is segmented into

Instruments

Consumables

On the basis of application, the global bioprocess analyzers market is segmented into:

Biologics

Biosimilars

On the basis of end users, the global bioprocess analyzers market is segmented into:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Others

On the basis of region, the global bioprocess analyzers market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

