Biologics Safety Testing Market to Grow at 13.6% CAGR by 2023, Americas to Command Largest Share in Biologics Safety Testing Industry

Biologics Safety Testing Market Analysis

Global biologics safety testing market is predicted to expand at a 13.6% CAGR between 2018-2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Biological safety testing is conducted to ensure both the non-contamination and safety of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines and also comply with its regulations. Bioburden tests, adventitious agent detection tests, residual host contamination detection tests, cell line authentication & characterization tests, endotoxin tests, sterility tests, and others are some major biological tests. It is used in stem cell research, tissue & tissue-related products testing, cellular & gene therapy, blood & blood-related products testing, and vaccine & therapeutics development.

Numerous factors are adding to the global biologics safety testing market growth. Such factors, as revealed by the recent MRFR report, include growing demand for biological products, growing biotech and pharmaceutical industry, rising number of innovative drug launches, and high prevalence and huge economic burden of various chronic diseases. Increasing research and development investment in life science and favorable government support are also adding market growth.

On the contrary, high investment costs related to biological safety cabinets, time-consuming approval process, stringent government regulations, and scarcity of skilled professionals to conduct biological safety testing are factors that may limit the biologics safety testing market growth during the forecast period.

Biologics Safety Testing Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global biologics safety testing market report include

Eurofins Scientific

Avance Biosciences Inc.

Cytovance Biologics Inc.

Wuxi Apptec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

SGS S.A.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Charles River Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Biologics Safety Testing Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the biologics safety testing market based on application, test type, and product.

By product, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into instruments, services, and kits & reagents. Of these, kits and reagents will lead the market over the forecast period.

By test type, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into bioburden tests, adventitious agent detection tests, residual host contamination detection tests, cell line authentication & characterization tests, endotoxin tests, sterility tests, and others. Of these, endotoxin tests will dominate the market over the forecast period for increasing drug launches and rising disease prevalence. This testing is used in drug development, gene therapy, vaccine testing, monoclonal antibody testing, and cell therapy.

By application, the biologics safety testing market has been segmented into stem cell research, tissue & tissue-related products testing, cellular & gene therapy, blood & blood-related products testing, and vaccine & therapeutics development. Of these, vaccine & therapeutics development will have a major share in the market over the forecast period for rising company investments to develop vaccines, growing initiatives for immunization, and increasing prevalence of diseases.

Biologics Safety Testing Market Regional Analysis

By region, the biologics safety testing market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the biologics safety testing market growth in the region include growing demand for biological products, new product launches, presence of well-established players, and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additional factors adding market growth include favorable government initiatives, rising R&D spending, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The global biologics safety testing market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period for the growing biotech and pharma industry.

The biologics safety testing market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick pace during the forecast period for the burgeoning demand for biologics products.

The biologics safety testing market in the MEA will have a small share over the forecast period. The Middle East will have major share for the presence of a well-established healthcare sector.

