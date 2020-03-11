Biobeat Receives EU Clearance for Vital Sign Monitoring with Wristwatch and Patch

Biobeat announced recently that it has received CE Mark approval for its patch and wristwatch that non-invasively measure blood pressure, cardiac output, stroke volume, blood oxygenation, and heart rate.

The Israel-based company’s platform monitors vital signs in real-time using wireless, non-invasive, medical-grade technology, and uploads these data points into the cloud through either a smartphone or a dedicated gateway. This allows patients to be monitored not only in hospitals, but also in clinics, at long-term care facilities, and at home.

Biobeat devices use reflective plethysmography, an optical technique that is normally used to detect blood volume changes within tissues. The devices use a proprietary PPG sensor to obtain a very clear reading of the PPG signal wave, allowing them to measure a wide range of vital signs.

Biobeat’s platform was granted FDA clearance in August 2019 for measurement of blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, and pulse rate.

“Remote monitoring of a patient’s vital signs requires completely different technological approaches than current practice,” said Biobeat’s Chief Medical Officer Prof. Arik Eisenkraft, MD, in a statement. “While blood pressure, heart rate and oxygenation are the backbones of monitoring, we can now also provide measurements of stroke volume and cardiac output, and we will continue working to approve additional parameters for our devices.”

Via: Biobeat