Balloon Catheters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Introduction

The utilization of balloon catheters has been increasing with time in medical and health care sector following the increasing number of patients having cardiac diseases. It becomes an essential part of today’s medical diagnostics and treatment.

Global Market Segmentation

Based on balloon catheters Type, the Balloon Catheters Market has segmented into cutting balloon catheters, the drug-eluting balloon catheter, standard balloon catheter, scoring balloon catheter, and stent graft balloon catheter.

It has estimated that the drug-eluting balloon catheter will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The reason behind this is it offers the maximum rate of restoration of normal blood flow compared to other catheters. Besides, this catheter reduces the use of stents and other vessel implants that fracture the vessel.

Based on the material, the market has segmented into nylon, silicone, polyurethane, and others. When it comes to the best material, Polyurethane is the first choice for every balloon catheters manufacturer. It has sufficient level of strength and biocompatibility.

Other balloon catheters materials, for example, silicone, or terephthalate will also help in the growth of Global Balloon Catheters Market. These materials have sufficient level of coefficient of friction, radical force, and pressure rating.

Based on Application, the market has segmented into Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Hospitals, Private hospitals, Public hospitals, and Cardiac Catheterisation laboratories.

Geographical Market Segmentation

The geographical segmentation of the World Balloon Catheters Market includes six crucial regions. They are North America which covers Canada and the U.S. Then there is Latin America, which includes Brazil, Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Others. Another region is Western Europe. It has Germany, Spain, Nordic countries, Netherlands, the U.K., and France. Under Eastern Europe, there is Russia and Poland. Now, coming to the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, they include China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, India, Southern Africa North Africa, and GCC.

It is expected that the Asia Pacific region will witness maximum growth. The reason is the increasing number of patients having diabetes, and different hear the related issue.

Key Players of Global Balloon Catheters Market =>

Top and leading players in this market are Edwards Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, FutureMatrix Interventional, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex, Medtronic plc, Nordson, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Jotech GmbH, Vascular Solutions, and Teleflex Incorporated.

Latest News

In November 2018, Johnson & Johnson informed that the leading agency in the field of diagnosis and treatment of heart arrhythmias, Biosense Webster, Inc has enrolled and treated the first patient under the IDE- Investigational Device Exemption study. As per the report, the study will measure the safety and effectiveness of Balloon Ablation Catheter in treating a different condition. The device is equipped with HELIOSTAR Multi-electrode Radiofrequency (RF) technology.

In June 2018, Biomerics ultimately acquired FutureMartrix Interventional. It will help the company to design and develop superior quality interventional catheters for the people.

In October 2018, Nordson, a leading designer, and manufacturer of dispensing equipment acquired Clada Medical Devices, which mainly focused on balloon catheters.

