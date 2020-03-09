Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Industry

Description

Global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management Market is accounted for $6.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing patient size and declining compensation rates rising significance of refutation management are fuelling the market growth. However, the high cost of deployment is hampering the market.

Among delivery mode, the cloud-based delivery mode segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to the relatively lower capital costs and operational costs incurred in this model, beside its scalability, litheness, and affordability.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing HCIT investments in the region, rising digitalization and approving funding initiatives by the Canadian government.

Some of the key players in global Back-end Revenue Cycle Management market are

DST Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Mckesson (Now A Part of Change Healthcare, Inc.), Cerner, GE Healthcare, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.), Athenahealth, Nthrive, Conifer Health Solutions, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Eclinicalworks, Quest Diagnostics, The SSI Group, Ram Technologies, Context 4 Healthcare, Plexis Healthcare Systems and Health Solutions Plus (HSP).

Delivery Modes Covered:

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

Product & Services Covered:

• Software

• Serivices

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

