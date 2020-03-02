Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Latest Trend, Upcoming Regulations with Highest Growth CAGR of 8.9% Till 2027 | Unique Research Information by Clinical Diagnostic Industry | CMI

Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product Type (Consumables and Instruments), By Detection Method (Turbidimetric and Colorimetric), By Application (Antibacterial (Tuberculosis and Sepsis), Antifungal, Anti-parasitic, and Anti-viral), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals, and Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 1,295.5 million in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by.

Increasing multidrug resistance research, new product launches, and rising number of development programs and funding among others are major factors that are expected to drive growth of the automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Contract research organizations perform various research and development activities involving AST and multidrug resistivity testing. Increasing research and development of small molecules by various manufacturing organizations is expected to increase the adoption of AST during the forecast period. For instance, according to Cambrex Corporation’s report 2017 on small molecules, small molecules are expected to gain major traction in the pharmaceutical industry, with the approval of 34 new small molecule entities by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017.

Key players are engaged in launching susceptibility testing systems in the market, in order to expand its product portfolio. For instance, in March 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched antimicrobial susceptibility testing for Tedizolid, enabling microbiology laboratories to perform Tedizolid susceptibility testing of fastidious and non-fastidious Gram positive organisms, which cause acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSIs) in adults. Increasing launch of such AST testing could result in increasing adoption of susceptibility plates during the forecast period.

Moreover, in 2017, bioMérieux launched ETEST Ceftolozane/Tazobactam and ETEST Ceftazidime/Avibactam, which determines the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values necessary to effectively treat infections caused by multidrug resistant organisms.

Rising funding for research of antibiotic-resistant microbes is expected to boost the automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing market revenue over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2017, Symcel AB, a company engaged in cell-based assay tool for real-time cell metabolism measurements, secured US$ 4.23 million Horizon 2020 funding to support the company’s evaluation of improved combination testing of antibiotics against extensively drug-resistant bacteria in sepsis patients.

Key Takeaways of the Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market:

The global automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing research & development and demand for genomic and repertoire sequencing-based research

Among product type, the consumables segment is expected to hold major revenue share in 2026, owing to increasing product launches. For instance, in 2016, HiMedia Laboratories introduced its HiCrome Muller Hinton Agar product, which is used for presumptive identification and susceptibility testing.

Major players operating in the global automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include bioMérieux S.A., HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Creative Diagnostics, Resistell AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Product Type: Consumables Instruments

Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Detection Method: Turbidimetric Colorimetric

Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Application: Antibacterial Tuberculosis Sepsis Antifungal Anti-parasitic Anti-viral

Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Product Type: Consumables Instruments By Detection Method: Turbidimetric Colorimetric By Application: Antibacterial Tuberculosis Sepsis Antifungal Anti-parasitic Anti-viral By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratories Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Product Type: By Detection Method: By Application: By End User: Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Detection Method: By Application: By End User: Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Product Type: By Detection Method: By Application: By End User: Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Product Type: By Detection Method: By Application: By End User: Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Product Type: By Detection Methods: By Application: By End User:

Company Profiles bioMérieux S.A.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Highlights Strategies HiMedia Laboratories Alifax Holding S.p.A. Creative Diagnostics Resistell AG Danaher Corporation Becton, Dickinson, and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



