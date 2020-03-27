Atrial Fibrillation Market To Reach USD 16.74 Billion By 2027

The Atrial Fibrillation Market is estimated to reach USD 16.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic heart diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are leading to rising heart problems along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Expanding efforts initiated by key companies for the development of advanced products will boost market growth. Also, the rising number of people suffering from high blood pressure and heart diseases are some of the common risks which are promoting the need for advanced treatment. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a kind of cardiac arrhythmia that is caused by unusual electrical activities in the atria. It can persist with no symptoms, but the most common signs connected with it are palpitations, fainting, and chest pain. AF is confirmed by an electrocardiogram, which presents an absence of the P wave and variable rate of ventricular contractions.

These irregularities of the sino-atrial node in the regular cardio-electric impulses are the result of intervention from uncontrolled electric impulses causing from roots of pulmonary veins, consequently leading to the conduction of an irregular heartbeat. The most common type of arrhythmia is known as atrial fibrillation, according to WHO. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as hyperthyroidism, mitral stenosis, high blood pressure, pneumonia, pulmonary embolus, and obesity is one of the significant triggering factors responsible for the high predominance of this disorder.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and the rising number of chronic diseases along with several initiatives initiated by the government, North America accounted for the largest share of over 42.3% of the market in 2019.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing population, increasing rates of heart diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure are the fundamental factors that are spurring the growth of the market across the globe.

EP ablation catheters of the product segment are estimated to reach USD 3.65 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Electrophysiology is a test to estimate the electrical activity of the heart and to diagnose atrial fibrillation or arrhythmia. Catheter ablation is a method implemented to treat some types of arrhythmia.

Due to its possible lucrativeness, several companies operating in the healthcare industry have widely adopted EP catheter ablation, making the market relatively fragmented and fiercely competitive.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development due to the rising demand for cost-effective procedures and reliable imaging for implementing technologically advanced catheter ablation procedures.

An increasing number of hospitals are using a combination of both devices and drugs to treat atrial fibrillation.

Innovative product development and collaborative developments are some critical strategic initiatives taken by the players in this industry to point their mark in the competition.

The presence of unique diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies that enable quick and accurate diagnosis is a primary factor for the growth of this segment.

Cardiac monitors or implantable loop recorder product segment account for a market share of around 20.6% in 2019.

Rising acceptance of cardiac monitors will augment industry growth in future years.

The adoption rate of cardiac monitors is growing due to effective long-term heart rhythm monitoring that it offers as compared to another standard electrocardiogram.

Moreover, the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is a major factor boosting the growth of the market.

The expanding application of such devices is mainly associated with current technological improvements, including miniaturization, more accessible implant surgeries, and remote nursing, all of it making this procedure more promising and appealing.

Cardiac Centers end user is estimated to reach USD 5.25 Billion by 2027 at the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Europe accounts for a share of over 23.2% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiofocus, Inc., Biotitic Se & Co. Kg, Inc., Carima, Inc., Ncontact, Inc., and Agricore, Inc.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Atrial Fibrillation Market on the basis of Product, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation Catheters

Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Mapping and Recording Systems

Access Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical

By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

