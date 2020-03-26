Atomic Force Microscope Market to Reach USD 784.83 Million By 2027 | Bruker Corporation. (USA), Zao NT-MDT (Russia), Park Systems (South Korea)

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Atomic Force Microscope Market was valued at USD 493.34 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 784.83 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7 percent. Emerging application areas of AFM, such as the study of chemical reaction rules for manipulation/creation of novel molecules; and nano-medicine applications for imaging, diagnosis, pathological analysis, and drug delivery, provide ample opportunities for the growth of global AFM market. Additionally, AFM applications for biological research and semiconductor, LED, battery, solar cells, data storage hard drive, polymers and pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing are other promising areas for growth in this market.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1062

The major driving interest in both the cell membrane and in measuring the cell’s Nano-mechanical properties (both at the cellular and molecular level) in the field of Biophysics. This major shift is opening new life science opportunities for AFM, which is widely used in drug discovery for the visualization probing and manipulation of biological systems from living cells down to single molecules.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for Life Sciences and Biology segment is speculated to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 5.1% owing to the number of technological advancements and increasing investments in the semiconductor industry, particularly in North America. The U.S. industry share of the global market was approximately 50% in 2015, and over 82% of the U.S. semiconductor industry sales occur overseas. Additionally, international semiconductor firms accounted for about 14% of the total U.S. semiconductor fab capacity.

Several European countries offer technologically advanced microscopes for the food industry. Microorganisms play a significant role in the food industry, and knowledge of the surface structural and physical properties of food microorganism cells is essential to gain a detailed understanding of their functions in their natural environment and to explore them effectively in various food processes.

The new imaging technologies enable the acquisition of in vivo and in situ microscopic images at the cellular resolution of any part of the living body. Thus, life sciences and biology are anticipated to continue to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period globally owing to the increase in the demand for high resolution and accurate microscopy.

The number of technological advancements and growing investments in the semiconductor industry, particularly in North America, will aid the growth of the AFM market. In 2015, the U.S. semiconductor industry generated global sales of USD166 billion, with USD 335 Billion in the international market.

Key participants include Bruker Corporation. (USA), Zao NT-MDT (Russia), Park Systems (South Korea), WITec Wissenschaftliche Instrumente und Technologie GmbH (Germany), Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) {USA}, Nanonics Imaging (Israel), Nanosurf (Switzerland), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Keysight Technologies (USA), and Concept Scientific Instruments AFM (France).

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1062

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Atomic Force Microscope Market on the basis of Mode, Grade, Applications, and Region:

Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Contact AFM

Non-contact AFM

Dynamic contact AFM

Tapping AFM

Grade (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Research Grade Atomic Force Microscope (AFM)

Industrial Grade Atomic Force Microscope (AFM)

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterial science

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Netherlands Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/atomic-force-microscope-afm-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com