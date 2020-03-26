Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market To Reach USD 53.33 Billion By 2027 | Anecova, Merck KGaA, and ThermoFisher Scientific

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market was valued at USD 25.34 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 53.33 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Infertility is a medical ailment that affects both men and women. Usually, a couple is believed to be infertile when they are incapable of conceiving after a whole year period of unprotected sexual intercourse. These procedures are rendered to patients primarily in clinics, which treat infertility and are collectively referred to as fertility clinics.

According to surveys of CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), in the United States, for about 12.1% of women aged in between 15 to 44 experience from impaired fecundity whereas, about 6.7% of married women of the same age group are infertile and 12% of women who have ever used infertility services. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) includes fertility treatments in which eggs are clinically eliminated from the ovaries and are amalgamated with the sperms in the laboratory, and after that, they are either restored to the ovaries or are offered to another woman. ART consists of a wide range of procedures that are used to treat infertility in men and women. ART does not include the treatment where only sperms are handled, or pills are taken to stimulate egg production, even it can be used to avert the fertility dilemmas while preserving the genetic connection.

Factors including the increasing prevalence of infertility cases because of stress, pollution, and obesity, growing working women population, rising number of same-sex couples, as well as the increasing number of smokers and fertility threatening treatments are driving the growth of Assisted Reproductive Therapy market. The increasing incidence rate of conditions such as poly-cystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), tubal factors and endometriosis are other drivers of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

According to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology, the preliminary national data set for 2017 showed that 72,321 babies born resulting from 262,834 cycles performed during that year, an increase from the previous year’s number of 71,362 babies born form 242,664 cycles. The removal of tag “experimental” from egg freezing by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) is also projected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 7% in the Asia Pacific due to late family planning and low treatment cost in developing countries.

Fertility Clinics segment has dominated the market in 2019, which is valued at over USD 11.51 billion and is expected to continue to do the same during the forecast period because of extensive development in healthcare facilities in developing countries and presence of specialized services only in fertility clinics.

North America is the second-largest region with a share of 27.7% due to the increased awareness among patients and physicians about fertility procedures, immense government initiatives for in vitro fertilization and technological advancements.

Embryo/Egg Banking is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% as frozen embryos are not more effective in comparison to the fresh embryos for all women, specifically those suffering from PCOS in Vietnam and China.

Europe is expected to account for around 34.6% of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market owing to the prevalence of infertility cases, rising awareness about fertility treatment, government technologies, especially in Spain and Italy.

The In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) segment held the largest share in 2019, i.e., approximately 55.7% owing to the favorable reimbursement policies and introduction of new technology are some factors contributing to the market growth. Even the success rate of IVF ranges from 40-60.

Some of the key players are Anecova, Merck KGaA, and ThermoFisher Scientific.

According to the Journal of Pregnancy and Child Health, approximately half of the gynecological consultations are for ART in Nigerian hospitals. Thus, growing incidences of issues associated with infertility will contribute to significant hospital segment share in the forthcoming period.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market on the basis of procedure outlook, technology outlook, end-user, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Embryo/Egg Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) With Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Without Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination (AI) Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) Intracervical Insemination (ICI)

Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)

Others

End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

IVF Centre

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA)



