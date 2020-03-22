Artificial Urethra Market To Reach USD 946.62 Million by 2027 | Boston Scientific Corporation, Zephyr Surgical Implants, GT Urological

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Artificial Urethra Market is expected to reach USD 946.62 Million by the year 2027, in terms of value at a CAGR of 12.5%. The efflux of urine is a common condition, which affects the patient’s quality-of-life. Incontinence may arise as a consequence of a weakness of the urinary bladder or sphincter dysfunction, usually over-activity. The artificial urethra, also called the artificial urinary sphincter, consists of a cuff or ring that is placed around the urethra. There is a pump placed in the wall of the scrotum, which can be manually squeezed. Upon squeezing the pump, fluid is shifted from the cuff to a balloon or reservoir that is placed behind the abdominal muscles.

Increasing investment in the market, which are supporting technological advancements, and a rise in healthcare expenditure are estimated to shape the growth of the artificial urethra market. The technological advancements in artificial urethra include the development of enhanced silicone rubber designs, advanced slings, and other flow securing devices. Due to these advancements in recent times, artificial urethras have demonstrated lesser adverse effects and greater efficacy and symptomatic relief in patients with prostate gland disorders as compared to conventional methods. Likewise, the potential benefits of artificial urethra therapy, such as long-term efficacy for 10 to 15 years, are projected to facilitate growth over the study period.

Furthermore, these advancements aid clinical researchers and physicians in investigational efficacy studies for the usage of artificial urethra off-label clinical applications such as prostate cancer. The flow Secure artificial urinary sphincter is a new prosthesis for the management of urinary incontinence due to intrinsic urethral sphincter deficiency (ISD). Indications for implantation of the Flow Secure device in order of significance are post-prostatectomy urinary incontinence, incontinence due to congenital abnormalities, neurogenic bladder with ISD, and stress incontinence.

The different and novel products in the artificial urethra market designed for implantation in pediatric patients to treat deficient bladder sphincter function are expected to drive the demand for the artificial urethra in the analysis period. The ZSI 375, for instance, has the advantage of increasing the permitted pressure and allows the user to readjust the cuff. Various new types of artificial sphincters are being developed using a spring-loaded mechanism for applying circumferential pressure in the urethra, which is easy to implant and simple to use. These product development initiatives undertaken by various companies are anticipated to bolster the artificial urethra market growth in the forecast period.

The silicone elastomers segment of the global artificial urethra market is expected to grow at a high CAGR by 2027. The significant share is due to the long-term effects of silicone elastomers.

As no single device to manage incontinence is appropriate for all situations, a diverse range of products are available on the market. Some of the key issues of continence care along with the current technology and recent product development strategies, assessment & treatment of incontinence through novel procedures are expected to drive the demand in the analysis period. However, the high cost of the surgery is still a restraining factor.

By application, it has been observed that men are using artificial urethra to a greater extent due to the increase in prostate infections. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK, 2014), prostatitis accounts for about two million visits to health care providers in the U.S. each year, affecting 10 to 15 percent of the U.S. male population.

The increasing geriatric population across the world is a major driving factor for the artificial urethra market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Boston Scientific Corporation, Zephyr Surgical Implants, GT Urological, Myopowers Medical Technologies SAS, and Promedon are some of the major players in the artificial urethra market.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provide an analysis of industry trends in each segment and sub-segment from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Artificial Urethra Market into product types, incontinence types, disease type, sales channel types, end-use type, and region.

By Product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Silicone elastomers

Others

By Incontinence Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Stress Incontinence

Urge Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Functional Incontinence

By Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Channel sales

Direct sales

By End-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research institutes

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Russia Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Other Countries



