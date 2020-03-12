Aromatherapy Market to Touch USD 4.3 Billion at 6.18% CAGR by 2023

Aromatherapy Market: Global size, competitive, trends, forecast analysis, 2017-2023. Non-invasive nature of aromatherapy and rising awareness about the health benefits of aromatherapy are the key factors driving the aromatherapy market.

Scope of Aromatherapy Market Report

Global aromatherapy market is predicted to touch USD 4.3 billion by 2023 at a 6.18% CAGR between 2017-2023.

Aromatherapy is a healing treatment that uses plant extracts for promoting health and well-being. Also referred to as essential oil therapy, it utilizes aromatic essential oils to improve the body, spirit, and mind. Aromatherapy enhances both the emotional and physical health. Some of its key benefits include increase circulation, improve digestion, reduce pain, strengthen the immune system, speed up the complete process, boost energy level, and relieve depression and anxiety.

Aromatherapy Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global aromatherapy market based on product, equipment, application, and therapeutic application.

By product, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into spicy, herbaceous/camphoraceous, green/vegetative, citrus, floral, and others.

By equipment, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into heat diffuser, ultrasonic diffuser, and nebulizer diffuser.

By application, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into aerial diffusion, inhalation, and tropical.

By therapeutic application, the global aromatherapy market is segmented into skin and hair care, pain management, relaxation and sleep, and others.

Aromatherapy Market Studied on Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global aromatherapy market report include Neal’s Yard Remedies, NOW Foods, dōTERRA, Zija International, Young Living, Tree of Life, Muji, Air Aroma, and Nu Skin. Industry players have adopted strategies such as extensive R&D, mergers, collaborations, and product launches to create a niche in the market.

Industry News

February 2020: MONQ, LLC, a leader in natural wellness and aromatherapy, has launched its new Roll-on Essential Oil Blend Collection- Sleepy, Relieve, and Focus.

Aromatherapy Market Analysis/Aromatherapy Market Trends

Numerous factors are adding to the global aromatherapy market. These factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include growing demand for natural treatment, its non-invasive nature, growing lifestyle industry, increasing awareness about the benefits of using essential oils, rise in disposable income, and demand for self-medication. Lavender oil, rosemary oil, and tea tree oil are the most widely used essential oils. The global aromatherapy market is likely to touch USD 4.3 billion million at a 6.18% CAGR between 2017-2023, as per the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. On the flip side, certain side effects and strict regulatory environment are factors that may limit the aromatherapy market growth over the forecast period.

Aromatherapy Market – Regional Analysis

North America to Spearhead Aromatherapy Market

By region, the global aromatherapy market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will spearhead the market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor in the region for the presence of a rich market and high per capita income. Meanwhile, the ambiguity about its potential and the uncertainty may limit the market growth.

The global aromatherapy market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period. France is a key contributor in the region as it has a tradition of aromatics. Besides, the presence of leading aromatherapy companies is also adding market growth.

The global aromatherapy market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. India, followed by China are the key contributors in this region for the huge manufacturing base and huge population.

The global aromatherapy market in the MEA will have stable growth over the forecast period. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the key contributors in the region for greater expansion of tourism and greater wealth.

