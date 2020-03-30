Apheresis Equipment Market To Reach USD 3.21 Billion By 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Apheresis Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.21 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.8%. Apheresis is a medical procedure that involves removing the whole blood from a donor or a patient and separating the blood into individual components so that a particular component can be removed. It is a non-invasive procedure and takes less than a few hours. Thus, the procedure is favored by the people. The procedure, also known as Pheresis or Hemapheresis, is performed outside the body and is, therefore, an extracorporeal procedure.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1680

In recent times, there has been an increase in the number of people who have leukemia. This has resulted in a need for plasma transfusions. This has further led to a rise in the demand for apheresis equipment. The biggest restraining factor of this market is the risks of this procedure. Risks such as bleeding, infection, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, etc. demotivate the people from opting for this procedure.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The rising number of target diseases and blood disorders has led to a need for plasma and platelets across the globe. This has led to a rise in the demand for apheresis, which consequently has led to an increase in the demand for apheresis equipment.

With the growing infrastructure, there has been a rise in the number of established blood banks with proper equipment and facilities. The expansion of these blood banks has resulted in a surge in demand for apheresis equipment.

The governments of several countries are trying to build better infrastructure for the healthcare sector. This has led to a significant increase in the demand for the equipment.

The continuous research and development for the launch of improved and more efficient equipment has also encouraged market demand.

The high costs and lack of skilled staff for proper management of the apheresis equipment, especially in developing countries, pose to be some of the major restraining factors of the market.

In addition to the high costs, the risks of this procedure, such as bleeding, infection, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, etc. also discourage the people from opting for this procedure.

Plasmapheresis procedure dominates the market. It accounts for a share of approximately 51.9% owing to the growing incidents of blood-related disorders and, consequently, the need for plasma. With the introduction of plasma-based drugs, there has been a rise in the demand for plasma, thus, increasing the demand for apheresis equipment. The procedure is expected to continue its growth at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Centrifugation technology dominates the market due to its versatility of application in the separation of plasma and other components. Membrane Filtration is identified as the fastest-growing type of technology as this method is quicker and reduces the need for replacement fluids.

The disposable apheresis kits segment dominates the market. Single-use kits are preferred by many as they reduce the chances of infections. It occupies around 55.9% of the market.

North America dominates the market. The region accounts for a market share of around 44.3%. This can be attributed to high patient awareness and better infrastructure.

Europe accounts for nearly 26.9% of the market share, owing to continuous research and development in the region and high patient awareness.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market and registers a growth rate of 8.8%. This can be attributed to the availability of resources. A large number of emerging economies are developing their healthcare infrastructure and launching aids to help the authorities to set up. The rising awareness of blood donation and apheresis among people has resulted in an increase in the demand for apheresis equipment.

The key players include Terumo BCT Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Haemonetics Corporation, and HemaCare Corporation.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1680

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Apheresis Equipment market on the basis of type, application, technology type, procedure, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Plasma and Component Separator

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Renal Diseases

Neurology

Hematology

Others

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

Procedure (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL- Apheresis

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/apheresis-equipment-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com