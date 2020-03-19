Antiviral Drugs Market To Reach USD 74.76 Billion By 2027 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Antiviral Drugs Market was valued at USD 52.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 74.76 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%. Antiviral drugs help to diminish the duration of flu symptoms in otherwise healthy children and adults and may lessen the severity of common flu symptoms. Antiviral drugs are medicines that reduce the intensity of flu viruses to reproduce. Most antivirals are used for specific viral infections, while a broad-spectrum antiviral is effective against a wide range of viruses. Antiviral drugs are suggested for both treatment and prevention of flu.

Antiviral drugs work best when consumed within 48 hours of the beginning of flu symptoms, but they may still offer benefits when taken later, depending upon the nature of the flu. They may also reduce the risk of complications such as ear infections in children, respiratory complications requiring antibiotics, and hospitalization in adults. Viruses use the host’s cells to replicate; thus, creating a safe and effective antiviral drug is tough.

Rising incidences of viral infection along with an increase in public awareness, rise in healthcare expenditure, effective investments on R&D, and the development of severe and life-threatening diseases are likely to foster the growth of the global antiviral drugs market. Furthermore, a huge target population is created by the increasing frequency of STIs caused by human immunodeficiency virus and human papillomavirus.

Growing incidences of HIV is likely to create a higher demand for the global antiviral drugs market. According to the statistics estimated by the World Health Organization, around 70 million people have been infected with HIV, and about 35 million people have died of HIV

Complications of influenza, and other illnesses that resemble influenza, may require different treatment and, in some cases, urgent medical attention, which prescribes antiviral drugs for curation. Influenza viruses can become resistant to specific anti-influenza antiviral drugs, and all of these drugs may have side effects.

HIV segment in the applications is likely to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to the growing incidences of HIV infections across the globe. HIV held a market share of roughly 49.1% in the year 2019.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the antiviral drugs market, with the highest CAGR of 5.5%. Rising awareness regarding HIV and initiatives taken by the governments in the region to encourage the treatment of the disease will fuel the market growth in APAC.

Owing to the introduction of new and solid drugs along with effective R&D practices, hepatitis registered as the fastest-growing segment in the applications with the highest compounded annual growth rate of 5.3%.

North America held a market share of around 35.1% in the year 2019. High level of R&D in the region makes North America have chief market share in the market.

Branded drugs segment dominated the antiviral drugs market with a market share of approximately, 53.2% due to the availability of a wide range of products along with high prescription rate.

Key market players in the global antiviral drugs market include Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy’s.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Global Antiviral Drugs market on the basis of type, application, mechanism of action, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Branded

Generic

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

HIV

Hepatitis

Herpes Simplex Virus

Influenza

Others

Mechanism of Action (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Reverse transcriptase inhibitors

Nucleotide polymerase inhibitors

Protease inhibitors

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



