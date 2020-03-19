Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

Updated Research Report of Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test Market 2020-2026:

Summary: –

Overview

An antinuclear antibody tests (ANA) are used to evaluate quantity and pattern of antibodies in the blood. It is used to evaluate autoimmune disorders that might affect tissues and organ throughout systemic body. It is commonly used to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), Sjögren syndrome, scleroderma and polymyositis. Usually any foreign body such as virus or bacteria if enters the body, would be destroyed by the immune system. In autoimmune disorder, body produces ANA as group of antibodies, as the immune system is not able to differentiate between “self” and “nonself.” It targets the nucleus of the cell and destroys the tissue and the organ. Rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, advancement in lab automation and use of novel biomarker are the key factors driving the growth of antinuclear antibody tests market

The global antinuclear antibody tests market is segmented by product type into reagent & assays kits, systems and software & services. Reagents and assay kits occupy the largest share of global antinuclear antibody tests market. The global antinuclear antibody tests market is segmented by technique type into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay and multiplex assay. Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) dominates the global antinuclear antibody tests market. By disease, global antinuclear antibody tests market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s syndrome, scleroderma and other diseases. Rheumatoid arthritis currently occupies the largest market share of global antibody tests market due to rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis.

This report focuses on the global Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc

Trinity Biotech plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Antibodies, Inc

EUROIMMUN AG

Immuno Concepts

Inova Diagnostics

Zeus Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reagents & Assay Kits

Systems

Software & Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Physician Office Laboratories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Test are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

