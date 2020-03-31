Antibody Production Market To Reach USD 29.58 Billion By 2027

The Global Antibody Production Market is expected to reach USD 29.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the increasing prevalence of contagious diseases globally, coupled with the expanding demand for protein therapeutics, which is promoting the development of the global market. The clinical and commercial progress of monoclonal antibodies has resulted in the need for the production of antibodies in mammalian cell culture on a large-scale. Based on statistics, the rise in targeted immunotherapy adoption along with enhanced acceptance by regulatory authorities for therapeutic antibodies and an increase in R&D investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies stimulate the growth of the global market. Also, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and growth in demand for protein therapeutics is expected to spur the market growth further. However, expensive primary antibodies will restrain growth.

Antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins, are abundant Y-shaped proteins that are generated by plasma cells and are utilized by the immune system to neutralize pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. The immune system responds to external materials or antigens penetrating inside the body by producing antibodies. The two main types of antibodies are polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies, which can also be produced by techniques like hybridoma. The natural ability to create antibodies that can connect antigens can be used in the manufacturing of probes to identify distinct molecules of interest across a wide spectrum of diagnostic applications and research.

To date, no other technology offers researchers scope for designing and manufacturing such highly useful molecular recognition tools.

North America accounts for the largest market share of around 32.3% in 2019. This region is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the presence of several leading biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies. The market growth is further spurred due to the increasing incidences of cancer, government expenditures, and the growing demand for quality cancer therapy.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The therapeutics are incredibly useful for treating cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic diseases

The growing incidence of contagious diseases, coupled with expanding demand for protein therapeutics is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Other factors that are responsible for the growth of the market are raised R&D disbursement on biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the patent cessation of prosperous monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic antibodies by governing authorities, and acceptance of targeted immunotherapy.

The monoclonal class segment is estimated to reach USD 11.69 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Due to the growing demand in the treatment of chronic diseases, including blood disorders, cancer, and growth hormone deficiency, this segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period.

This downstream procedure includes the application of accurate, highly sophisticated, and effective products that include chromatography instruments & resins.

The potency of cell cultures has increased over the past decade, leading to process optimization and improved yield.

Apart from leveling up the process and cost-effectiveness, a decrease in time required during the development of processes is being practiced by several players.

The downstream process segment is estimated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2027.

The upstream process is expected to reach USD 9.44 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of the end-user segment is estimated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2027.

Due to the massive production of therapeutic antibodies and high R&D investment by companies for drug improvement, this segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Research Institutes of the end-user segment is estimated to reach USD 8.94 billion by 2027 at the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The market in APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region with the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to the rapidly evolving biotechnology industries in this region.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GeneTex, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf AG, Cellab GmbH, Abcam PLC, and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation FiberCell Systems Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Antibody Production Market on the basis of Class, End-User, Process, and Region:

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Polyclonal Antibodies

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

Filtration

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

