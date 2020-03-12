Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size Is Projected to Grow at a 19% CAGR By 2023

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Review

The Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market size is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR between 2017-2023, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Antibody drug conjugate or ADC are anti-cancer drugs. It has monoclonal antibodies that are conjugated to cytotoxic payloads through specialized chemical linkers. ADC is widely used in biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, specialized cancer centers, hospitals, among others.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is expected to witness significant growth owing to advances in medical technology, rising prevalence of cancer, growing aging population, and increasing obese population. Antibody drug conjugate market to be driven by rising collaboration between biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, research institutes, rising research on oncology diseases and growing research on advanced drug discoveries, increasing research on antibody therapies, and preclinical research. Numerous factors are adding to the global antibody drug conjugate market growth.

On the contrary, lack of funds and high procedure costs are factors that may limit the global antibody drug conjugate market growth over the forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global antibody drug conjugate market based on end user, application, technology, product, and type.

By type, the antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into drug/toxin, linker, monoclonal antibodies, and others.

By application, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into lymphoma, multiple lymphoma, solid tumors, breast cancer, skin cancer, colon cancer,glioblastoma, lung cancer, glioblastoma, ovary cancer, kidney cancer,pancreas cancer, prostate cancer, leukemia, and others. Leukemia is again segmented into chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Of these, breast cancer will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into Kadcyla, adcertis, and others.

By technology, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into immunomedics technology, seattle genetics technology, immunogen technology, and others.

By end user, the global antibody drug conjugate market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, specialized cancer centers, hospitals, among others.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Regional Analysis

The antibody drug conjugate market covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Factors adding to the antibody drug conjugate market growth in the region include the contribution of nanotechnology to develop antibody drug conjugate, advances in manufacturing processes, and technological innovation. The US is a major contributor in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico.

The global antibody drug conjugate market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period for increasing focus on R&D by the government to develop new drugs to offer the best treatment and increasing cases of cancer in the region.

The global antibody drug conjugate market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Factors adding to the global antibody drug conjugate market growth in the APAC region include growing government initiatives, growing awareness among consumers, and the rising prevalence of cancer.

The global antibody drug conjugate market in the MEA will have steady growth during the forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global antibody drug conjugate market report include Oxford BioTherapeutics (US), Heidelberg Pharma (Germany), Synthon (US), Mersana Therapeutics (US), Mersana Therapeutics (US), Progenics Pharmaceuticals (US), Astellas Pharma/Agensys (Japan), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), AbbVie Inc. (US), Millennium Pharmaceuticals (US), Celldex Therapeutics (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Immunomedics (US), Antikor (UK), Agensys, Inc. (US), Concortis Biotherapeutics (US), Genentech (US), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), ImmunoGen, Inc. (US), and Seattle Genetics (US). Leading antibody drug conjugate manufacturing companies have incorporated strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launch, and strategic alliances to strengthen their position in the market.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Industry News

LakePharma and NJ Biopharmaceuticals LLC have entered into a strategic alliance to provide streamlined antibody-drug conjugate development solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

