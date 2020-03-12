Antibiotics Market To Reach USD 65.81 Billion By 2027 | AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer HealthCare AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co

The Global Antibiotics Market is estimated to reach USD 65.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis, along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Expanding efforts initiated by the key companies for the development of advanced products will boost market growth. A report by the Pew Charitable Trust states, about 37 promising molecules were investigated within the U.S. market in March 2016. Majority of which are in clinical trials phase II and are expected to hit the market in the coming years.

Moreover, supportive government enactments, such as the GAIN (Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now) Act, are anticipated to facilitate the approval process. GAIN Act has plans, which promote the advancement of therapies against antibiotic-resistant pathogens. Diarrhea is one of the leading causes of death among children across the globe, and it requires antibiotic mediation to reduce the death rate. Other infectious diseases that may boost the growth of the market are pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis. Moreover, the spread of new infections, such as Ebola and Zika virus, are promoting the development and growth of the antibiotics market.

Due to the presence of key players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising incidences of chronic diseases, along with several initiatives taken by the governments, North America accounts for the largest share of around 33.5% of the market in 2019.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Antibiotics are a combination of medicines used in the treatment of infections or diseases caused by bacteria, germs, and some parasites-by restraining the growth of microorganisms or destroying them.

Antibiotics are also known as antimicrobials or antibacterial.

An increase in the prevalence of persistent and infectious diseases across the globe and the ability of antibiotics to treat a broad spectrum of bacterial infections have led to the accelerated growth of the global market.

Since the development of the antibiotic penicillin in 1920, several antibiotic compounds have been used to treat various bacterial infections.

Growing population, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditures are the fundamental factors that are boosting the growth of the market across the globe.

The development of various antiviral drugs, which hinder transcription and reverse transcription methods, is expected to boost market growth.

DNA synthesis inhibitors of the type segment are anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Innovative product development and collaborative developments are some critical strategic initiatives taken by the players in this industry to point their mark in the competition.

The presence of unique diagnostic and therapeutic medical technologies that enable quick and accurate diagnosis is the primary factor for the growth of this segment.

The indiscriminate and continued use of antibiotics in the last few years has led to the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and pathogens.

The carbapenems product type accounted for the largest share of around 47.6% of the market in 2019.

Increasing prevalence of bloodstream infections, pneumonia, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is expected to encourage the usage of carbapenems.

Oral antibiotics offer fewer side effects, moderate cost, improved antimicrobial properties, and are comfortable for patients.

Oral mode of administration accounts for the largest share of 37.6% in 2019.

The retail pharmacies among the end-user segment accounted for the largest share of around 38.8% of the market in 2019.

Europe accounted for a market share of over 26.3% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., AstraZeneca plc, The Menarini Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bayer HealthCare AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Sanofi, among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the Global Antibiotics Market on the basis of Type, End user, Product, Administration mode, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Hospital pharmacies

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Carbapenems

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Others

Administration mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Topical

Sublingual

Inhalation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

